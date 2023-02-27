"Everything Everywhere All At Once" dominated the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) competition, receiving nearly all of the top awards of the evening.

The film's stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis all received recognition for their performances and the award for best cast in a motion picture – the SAG equivalent of best picture.

Martin McDonagh's dark Irish comedy, "The Banshees Of Inisherin," which received the equivalent number of SAG nominations as "Everything Everywhere...," left empty-handed.

Yeoh won the SAG award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role, acknowledging that she had been "up against titans" in the category.

"Every one of you knows the journey, the rollercoaster ride, the ups and downs. But most importantly, we never give up. This is not just for me but for every little girl who looks like me. Thank you for giving me a seat at the table because so many of us need this. We want to be seen; we want to be heard."

Quan and Curtis also took home the SAG awards for male and female actors in supporting roles, respectively.

In his acceptance speech, Quan hailed the increasing diversity within the entertainment industry, thanking those who had "contributed to these changes."

Michelle Yeoh accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" during the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Feb. 26, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

Acknowledging his achievement as the first Asian actor to win the award, he said: "I quickly realized that this moment no longer belongs to me. It also belongs to everyone who has asked for change."

Finishing his remarks, he added: "To all those at home who are watching and struggling and waiting to be seen. Please keep on going because the spotlight will one day find you."

The SAG award for female actor in a supporting role went to Curtis, who hailed actors and acting as she collected the prize.

Wins for Quan and Curtis meant defeat for "Banshees" stars Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon, all of whom were nominated in the best-supporting categories.

Colin Farrell also lost out in the category for male actor in a leading role to Brendan Fraser, who gave an emotional acceptance speech.

The U.S. actor said his performance in "The Whale" had been "the role of a lifetime" and described the character of Charlie as "someone who is on a raft of regrets but ... in a sea of hope."

"I've been on that sea, and I've ridden that wave lately, and it's been powerful and good," he said.

Fraser also won the award over award season frontrunner Austin Butler, who has already scooped a Golden Globe award and Bafta for his performance in "Elvis."

After "Everything Everywhere..." was named the winner of the best cast, its veteran star James Hong gave a humorous acceptance speech in which he vowed to return to the ceremony when he was 100 years old.

"Back in those days ... producers said the Asians were not good enough and they are not box office – but look at us now!" the 94-year-old actor said, to cheers from the audience.

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a television drama series went to "The White Lotus," and the comedy equivalent went to Quinta Brunson's "Abbott Elementary."

Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenny Slate, Stephanie Hsu and Tallie Medel hug each other as they accept the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" during the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Feb. 26, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

Sally Field was presented with the lifetime achievement award, telling audiences that "easy is overrated."

"I've worked my whole life. I have written the highs and tried to learn from the lows," she said. "And in all these almost 60 years, there is not a day that I don't feel quietly thrilled to call myself an actor."

Famous faces, including Ray Liotta, Robbie Coltrane, James Caan, Dame Olivia Newton-John and Dame Angela Lansbury, were featured in the shows in the Memoriam segment.

The 29th annual ceremony, the last major U.S. awards show before the Oscars next month, took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.