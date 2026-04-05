A moving documentary highlighting resilience in the aftermath of Türkiye’s devastating Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes will be screened in London this month, with proceeds dedicated to supporting child survivors.

Titled "Just Like Before," the 35-minute film by director Sibel Karakurt will be shown on April 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Unilever House on Victoria Embankment.

The documentary follows the lives of Yaren Çiftçi and Aliye Dinç, two young girls who lost limbs in the earthquakes. Their paths cross at the Child Wellness Center at Çukurova University in Adana, where they form a deep friendship that becomes a powerful testament to healing, solidarity and hope.

Beyond its personal narrative, the film also sheds light on the impact of grassroots mobilization in times of crisis. It features the CATE project led by the Bridge to Türkiye Fund (BTF), which galvanized the Turkish diaspora in the United States. Through more than 250 community-driven events, the initiative raised over $1 million to support the Child Wellness Center.

Funds generated through these efforts have been used to provide prosthetics, physical therapy and educational scholarships for children affected by the disaster.

Organizers of the London screening announced that all proceeds from the event will be donated to the Child Wellness Center, established within Çukurova University with contributions from the Turkish Pediatric Association. The center focuses on the rehabilitation and long-term support of children who were rescued from under the rubble and underwent amputations.

Founded in 2003 by Turkish-American volunteers, the Bridge to Türkiye Fund is a U.S.-based nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening ties between the Turkish diaspora and civil society initiatives in Türkiye. The organization supports projects in education, youth well-being, disaster response and environmental sustainability.

To date, BTF has raised more than $30 million, reaching over 1 million children with the support of a global network of 40,000 donors and volunteers.

The London event aims not only to raise funds but also to keep international attention on the long-term recovery needs of earthquake survivors, particularly children facing life-altering injuries.