The shootings of "The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare," a Hollywood production by Guy Ritchie, kicked off, starring British actor Henry Cavill and Mexican actress and singer Eiza Gonzalez.

The movie crew set up at the plateau in the Antalya Exhibition Area (EXPO). Besides, the shooting is to take place in other districts such as Demre, Konyaaltı, Kemer, Alanya and Manavgat.

"The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" based on Damien Lewis' novel, is inspired by actual events. Cavill and Gonzalez will play the lead roles in Ritchie's new espionage movie set during World War II.

Ritchie and Arash Amel wrote the screenplay orbiting around a secret World War II organization created by then-British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and James Bond creator Ian Fleming.