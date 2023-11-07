Hollywood Turkish Film and Drama Days took center stage at Sony Studios in Los Angeles on Nov. 4-5, as the world premiere of the highly anticipated movie "Atatürk" and the unveiling of the second season of the critically acclaimed series "Şahsiyet" ("Persona") was held during the event.

Acclaimed actor Haluk Bilginer masterfully played the character of Agah Beyoğlu in the 12-episode series "Şahsiyet" ("Persona") and won the Best Actor award at the International Emmy Awards for his role.

In the same way, the second season, directed by Onur Saylak and written by Hakan Günday, received a standing ovation for minutes and received full marks from the audience during its premiere.

The event, which gained worldwide attention, was attended by many prominent actors and actresses such as Meryem Uzerli, Aras Bulut Iynemli, Ebru Şahin, Engin Altan Düzyatan and Fadik Sevin Atasoy.