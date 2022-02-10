Berlin's 72nd International Film Festival opens on Thursday with a world premiere screening of French director François Ozon's "Peter von Kant," which is set during a lockdown.

The Berlinale, which runs until Feb. 20, is one of the world's leading film festivals alongside Cannes and Venice – and one of the few to open its doors to the public.

But due to the COVID-19 hygiene measures, there will be a reduction in seating capacity in the Berlinale cinemas to 50%.

An advertising board for the upcoming Berlinale Film Festival is pictured in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 8, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

All parties and receptions have also been called off.

This year's international jury – led by U.S. director M Night Shyamalan – plans to present itself Thursday.

Around 800 guests are later expected in for the showing of "Peter von Kant," which the festival says features "love and jealousy, seduction and humor." It stars Denis Menochet, Isabelle Adjani and Hanna Schygulla.

The film is one of 18 that are competing for the Golden Bear, the top prize awarded at the festival.

A worker busies himself in front of the Berlinale Palace in Berlin, Feb. 9, 2022, as last minute work is performed ahead of the opening of the 72nd Berlinale film festival. (AFP Photo)

In total, around 400 films of all genres, lengths and formats will be shown.

Last year, the Golden Bear for Best Film went to the satire "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn" by Romanian director Radu Jude. In it, a teacher gets in trouble because of a sex film.

French actress Isabelle Huppert, 68, is to receive the Berlinale's Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement this year.