Finally, we say goodbye to 2021, and welcome with open hands hopefully a much brighter 2022 – though I wouldn't hold my breath, this decade seems somehow cursed. So, what do we have to look forward to in 2022 in the cinematic sense?

The fleeing year saw the film industry's triumphant return... I would have liked to say that but it hasn't, the year has been one box office failure after another with only a couple Marvel properties – and "Dune" let's not forget Denis Villeneuve's masterpiece – actually drawing audiences to theaters.

However, things seem hopeful, as "Spider-Man: No Way Home" came in at the last stretch of December and surpassed the enormous $1 billion mark at the global box office – the first pandemic-era movie to achieve such heights. So, let's take a look at the future of cinema, and at the films that can hopefully, actually bring about the triumphant return of theaters.

A still image from the film "The Batman."

Welcome back, Batman

It seems only a couple of years ago we first saw Ben Affleck as the Batman in the divisive "Batman v Superman" film. Like almost all of Zack Snyder's works the film was loved and hated to say the least. One thing was certain though, Affleck was great as Batman as he brought a grizzled, cynical older look to a beloved character and freshened things up. So, people were excited to see his standalone film which was announced not much later.

Affleck was slated to direct and star in the film. However, one thing lead to another, first he gave up the director's chair, and in the end he said goodbye to the iconic cape altogether. So, a new Batman was to be cast. Who better than Robert Pattinson who has been cleansing his career of the "Twilight" fame – or rather stain – and was going through a renaissance of sorts lately, to take up the mantle? So, the solo "Batman" film went from portraying on the big screen one of the oldest Batman to one of the youngest.

Well, they certainly seem to be on a great track – with acclaimed director Matt Reeves of "War for the Planet of the Apes" fame at the helm. With the first two trailers out, Pattinson looks like he certainly nailed the role of a relatively inexperienced and raw Batman. The color palette, cinematography and direction in the snippets promise a feast for the eyes and the soundtrack is just mesmerizing.

The film has been maybe the most hyped entry from DC that Warner Bros. has offered in recent times – maybe with the exception of Zack Snyder's "Justice League." Deservedly so may I add, as the cast and crew are all incredible talents with Colin Farrell as Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and a Reeves favorite Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Slated for a March debut, every promotional material of the film has been promising so far. Here's to hoping it can deliver!

A still image from the film "The Northman."

'The Northman'

From the director of "The Witch" and "The Lighthouse" comes a revenge thriller again set in a unique time in history. Robert Eggers has established himself as one of the most idiosyncratic directors of recent times, and this time around he is set to take us back into Viking times. Anya Taylor-Joy reunites with Eggers for this 10th-century story about a Viking prince out to avenge the death of his father, and a star-studded cast joins her including the likes of Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard, Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe. The film is slated for an April release.

A still image from the film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

'Doctor Strange'

It is hard to get hyped about "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," without watching other entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that is a given at this point. It is looking to a wild and trippy ride judging from the first trailer – just as the first "Doctor Strange" film was – and Sam Raimi, the beloved director of the "Spider-Man" trilogy along with "The Evil Dead" series, is back in the director's chair after so many years. Come May, I hope to be blown away.

A still image from the film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

'Top Gun'

It has been more than 30 years since the original "Top Gun" film. Let that sink in, 30 years! Here we are, after three decades getting a sequel. There isn't much information on the plot of the film yet, but just the thought of Tom Cruise coming back with motorcycles, aviator sunglasses and slick airborne action, is enough to get one's heart racing. Hopefully, "Top Gun: Maverick" can deliver when we sit down in theaters in May.

Lightning round

After six years since the last entry in the franchise, "Jurassic Park" is back, and we might be finally getting what "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" promised in its trailers. A world where dinosaurs terrorize people in urban environments. "Jurassic World: Dominion" – slated for a June release – is hoping to wow audiences by bringing back stars Jeff Goldblum – again – Sam Neill and Laura Dern alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Now, for some quick fire lightning round: "Thor: Love and Thunder," anything directed by Taika Waititi apparently turns to gold so I am not too frightful of a flop, "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," Johnny Depp will surely be missed but the world of "Harry Potter" has a way of enchanting audiences, even if it is purely through nostalgia, "Nope," Jordan Peele has gotten into directing with two stellar films in "Get Out" and "Us," both original movies, so, don't mind me if I am excited to see what this fresh blood in Hollywood can offer with his third flick.

"Mission Impossible 7," nothing else is known other than Christopher McQuarrie returning to direct and Tom Cruise returning to star, and nothing else is needed to be fair. "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Part One," that's a mouthful, the first animated "Spider-Verse" film was a joy to behold, not only a great Spider-Man film also a great film in general, and I for one can't wait to see where this entry takes the story.

A still image from the film "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore."

"The Flash," it's not only Marvel getting into multiverses, DC is trying to get their hands on the secret formula as well with "The Flash," and a movie that promises the return of Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne has everyone eating their nails with anticipation.

"Avatar 2," yes, you read that right, after almost a decade and a half we will finally get to see what James Cameron has been cooking up all this time for the first of incredibly four "Avatar" sequels.

What else? Oh right: Damien Chazelle's "Babylon," and Keanu Reeves' return as John Wick in "John Wick: Chapter 4," may it be a great one, great enough to make us forget "The Matrix Resurrections."