British director Guy Ritchie's new movie "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" based on Damien Lewis' novel of the same name will be shot in Türkiye, starring "The Witcher" star Henry Cavill.

It will be the second time Ritchie will be coming to Türkiye to film as he shot the scenes for "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre" in the famous holiday resort Antalya, starring Jason Statham.

Inspired by the actual events, Cavill and Eiza Gonzalez will play the lead roles in Ritchie's new espionage movie set during World War II. Ritchie and Arash Amel wrote the screenplay revolving around a secret World War II organization created by then-British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and James Bond creator Ian Fleming, based on the popular book.

Cavill, who has recently announced that he will be returning to the role of Superman and leaving "The Witcher" series, will play the leader of this secret organization in the movie.