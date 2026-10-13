Actor Selma Blair was arrested after ​flight attendants reported a "physically abusive passenger" on a Delta Air Lines flight ⁠from Los Angeles to ⁠New York, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's police department said ​on Monday.

Police identified Blair, known ​for roles ⁠in the movies "Cruel Intentions" and "Hellboy," as the suspect in the incident on Sunday evening.

She was taken into custody at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport and transported to a hospital for evaluation, police said in a statement. Two flight attendants reported injuries and one of them was taken to a hospital, according to the statement.

"Delta ⁠has ⁠zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first," the airline said in a statement on Monday.

According to a video clip posted online of Blair's arraignment hearing on assault charges in the New York City borough of ⁠Queens on Monday, the actor also was accused of kicking a police officer involved in her arrest and kicking ​a nurse at a hospital where she was taken afterward.

Blair ​was later released on bond.

A representative for 54-year-old Blair said she had ⁠suffered a ‌medical emergency ‌during the flight.

"Selma experienced a ⁠medical emergency that led to ‌the alleged conduct," Blair's representative said. "Upon landing, she received immediate ​medical attention and is ⁠currently in stable condition.”

Blair has spoken ⁠publicly about her battle with multiple sclerosis. She was ⁠diagnosed with ​the autoimmune disorder in 2018.