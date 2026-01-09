The special screening of "The Voice of Hind Rajab," a film portraying the story of 6-year-old Palestinian Hind Rajab, who was killed while trapped in a vehicle under Israeli fire in Gaza, was held in Ankara on Thursday.

The event was organized in collaboration with the General Directorate of Cinema of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Ankara Governor’s Office, and took place in a cinema at a local shopping mall. Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin attended the screening alongside deputy governors, district governors from 25 districts, regional directors affiliated with the governor’s office and other government officials.

Speaking to reporters, Şahin said the film had finally reached audiences in Ankara. He recalled that Rajab had become a symbol following her death in Gaza, adding: "For more than two years, our brothers and sisters in Gaza, Palestine, have been facing a severe genocide. Unfortunately, men, women, children, the elderly and the sick are subjected to mass killings without any rules or principles, all in front of the eyes of the modern world. 'The story of Hind Rajab,' as depicted in this film, symbolically brings this tragedy to the attention of the global public."

Call to conscience

Şahin expressed hope that the film would inspire action: "Because Hind Rajabs are dying there every day, what happened to Hind Rajab is happening constantly. To end this, everyone, anyone with even a shred of conscience, must stand against it. Our nation feels this deeply, and the people of Ankara voice their thoughts and protests at every opportunity. This awareness needs to spread. Good multiplies when shared; if we amplify it, evil can be overcome. It is hoped that this film will serve such a purpose in Ankara."

He invited all residents of Ankara to watch the film.

About the incident

"The Voice of Hind Rajab," a co-production between the United States, France and Tunisia, has won awards at multiple international film festivals and recently began screening in Turkish cinemas. Directed by Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, the film received nine awards at the Venice Film Festival, including the Grand Jury Prize, the Silver Lion. It was also nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Film and the Academy Award for Best International Feature.

The film tells the story of Hind Rajab, who was killed by Israeli forces during Israel’s occupation of the Gaza Strip. On Jan. 29, 2024, in Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, Gaza, Rajab and five relatives were targeted while traveling in a car. Four occupants were killed immediately. Rajab and 15-year-old survivor Leyan Hamade called the Palestinian Red Crescent for help.

The Red Crescent shared on Jan. 30 that Hamade had been attacked and released a recording of her call for assistance. Like all her family members in the vehicle, Hamade died after the phone call. Investigations revealed that a total of 335 bullets struck the car that killed Rajab and her family.