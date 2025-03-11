The Francophone Film Festival, organized by the Institut français Türkiye, will begin on Friday. The event will showcase films from French-speaking regions and will be held in 16 cities, including Istanbul, Ankara, Bursa, Izmir, Balıkesir, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep and Mersin.

The festival, in collaboration with the Embassies of France, Switzerland, Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg and Romania, aims to promote the French language and the cultures of French-speaking countries.

Florent Signifredi, the Audiovisual attache of Institut français Türkiye, spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) about the selection process. "We chose films that we believe will resonate with Turkish cinema enthusiasts," he said. "There is a wide range of films in the program, suitable for all age groups. We have dramas and comedies for children, youth, and older audiences. Our goal is to present a showcase of Francophone cinema, highlighting the diversity of the genre."

Signifredi noted that the festival would feature recent films that have never been shown in Türkiye. "This festival can be seen as a window into the Francophonie. The films cover themes relevant to audiences everywhere, such as the universal theme of the father-daughter relationship," he added. "There are some films that touch upon universal topics and appeal to everyone."

He also emphasized the importance of cinema in French culture, stating, "Cinema was invented by the Lumiere brothers in France. Cinema and culture are intertwined. The French have made significant contributions to the development of cinema in Türkiye. Despite technological advancements and the rise of new platforms, content remains the center of it all."

Signifredi also expressed his admiration for Turkish cinema, mentioning directors like Nuri Bilge Ceylan and Emin Alper, who have produced films through co-productions with France. "There are many new perspectives emerging. While financial challenges exist for producers, co-productions with France can be a solution," he said. "Turkish cinema addresses very universal themes."

The festival will feature 12 feature films and four short films from countries including France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Canada, Belgium, Romania, Haiti and Lebanon.

The event will take place in Istanbul at the Beyoğlu Cinema and Institut français from March 14-23. In Ankara, the festival will be held at Büyülü Fener from March 17-23, and in Izmir from March 17-27 at Institut français and Karaca Cinema.