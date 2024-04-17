The Istanbul Film Festival, organized for the 43rd time this year by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV), will meet cinema lovers until April 28.

Speaking at the opening program of the festival held at the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall (CRR), Festival Director Kerem Ayan expressed his happiness about greeting the audience for the 43rd time. Ayan said they would present honorary awards to master directors of world cinema, Wim Wenders and Japanese actor Koji Yakusho, at the closing ceremony of the festival.

Ayan noted that 43 years ago, they held the first screening of the festival at Konak Cinema in Şişli, and since then, they have continued to hold film screenings in Beyoğlu, Şişli and Kadıköy.

This year's Cinema Honorary Awards were also presented to director and screenwriter Engin Ayça and actress Meral Orhonsay at the opening ceremony.

Ayça, who has directed various documentary films and cultural programs, contributed to the development of filmmakers and made numerous documentaries alongside successful fiction films, expressed her gratitude, saying: "I thank everyone very much. I thank my mother, my father and all my friends who have contributed to my work in cinema. I also thank my dear friend and partner, Gülsen Tuncer, who has brought me here and carried me this far."

IKSV General Director Görgün Taner also attended the event held at The Marmara Hotel Taksim and delivered a speech, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 26, 2024. (AA Photo)

Meral Orhonsay, a veteran of Turkish cinema who has appeared in over 60 films and has been honored with numerous awards throughout her career, paid tribute to legendary directors such as Zeki Ökten, Atıf Yılmaz and Yavuz Özkan, emphasizing their significant contributions to Turkish cinema despite the challenges they faced.

"Tonight, I want to remember them once again here with respect and love, with my sincerest feelings. I also respectfully greet all our colleagues who have contributed to these films," she said.

During the ceremony, Görgün Taner, the general director of the IKSV, presented thank-you plaques to institutions and organizations that contributed to the realization of the festival.

Following the opening, the action-comedy film "Hit Man," which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, was screened.

The 43rd Istanbul Film Festival offers a rich program consisting of 132 feature films and 12 short films, including the newest examples of world cinema, cult classics, films by master directors, and works by young talents.

The festival program can be accessed at "film.iksv.org."