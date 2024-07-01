The Embassy of Italy in the capital, Ankara, in collaboration with the Italian Consulate, announces the return of the classic Italian Summer Cinema at Cermodern.

This much-anticipated event will feature a diverse lineup of Italian films, offering viewers a taste of Italy’s rich cinematic culture.

The summer series will kick off on July 2 with "There's Still Tomorrow" ("C'e Ancora Domani"), followed by "Run to You" ("Corro da te") on July 9. On July 16, audiences can enjoy the timeless love story of "Romeo and Juliet" ("Romeo e Giulietta,"), while "MIA" will be featured on July 23. The month will conclude with the screening of "A Dangerous Comedy" ("Una commedia pericolosa") on July 30.

August will continue the cinematic journey with "Palazzina LAF" on Aug. 6, followed by "With or Without You" ("Una relazione") on Aug. 13. "She's The One" ("La donna per me") will be shown on Aug. 20. The series will wrap up with "Last Night of Amore" ("L'ultima notte di amore") on Aug. 27.