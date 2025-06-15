The makers of Formula One’s new Hollywood blockbuster said they could not have made their film without the input of Lewis Hamilton.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton is an executive producer on the Brad Pitt movie, titled "F1,” which is released in the U.K. on June 25.

Hamilton has been heavily involved in the script – which sees 61-year-old Pitt play the role of veteran driver Sonny Hayes returning to the F1 grid after a long absence – to ensure the film is as authentic as possible.

Joseph Kosinski, the man behind "Top Gun: Maverick" and director of the F1 movie, said at this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix: "Lewis was the first person I reached out to when I had the initial idea for this.

"I sent him an email and just said, ‘I want to tell a story in your world. I want to make it as authentic as possible. Will you help me?’ And luckily, Lewis said ‘Yes.’

"He was involved in all the technical details with fascinating advice. In Hungary, for instance, he said, ‘If Brad’s going to let someone pass during a blue flag and he wants it to be as tight as possible, he’s going to only do that at turn six.’

"That kind of detail from a seven-time world champion who lives and breathes this world every day, I couldn’t have gotten that from anywhere else.

"But Lewis also contributed to the story. There is a part in the film where Sonny Hayes talks about why he races and almost the spiritual side of it. That was also inspired by a conversation with Lewis. So his involvement has been amazing. And we couldn’t make the film without him.”

Pitt’s fictional rookie teammate Joshua Pearce is played by British actor Damson Idris. Filming has taken place across multiple races over the last two seasons, and F1 chiefs hope the movie will follow the popularity of Netflix’s "Drive To Survive" series in cracking America.