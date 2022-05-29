The eighth edition of the Mercy to Universe International Short Film Festival (IMUFF) will take place in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul between Nov. 21 and 27, the organizers have announced.

Organized by the Fidan Art Foundation, the festival is supported by the Culture and Tourism Ministry with Anadolu Agency (AA) as its global communication partner.

The festival aims to introduce the teachings of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad to the world.

Abdülbaki Baser, chairperson of the Fidan Art Foundation, said the festival is important to spread the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad.

Cemil Nazlı, the festival's director, said they are trying to convey the life and goodness of Prophet Muhammad to the world through art.

Nazlı said that the six best works will be awarded in three different categories as "fiction," "animation" and "documentary" in two separate national and international sections this year as part of the festival. At the festival, applications are also being accepted in the "Final Draft" section of the competition, which aims to bring together the directors and producers in the field of short films, industry professionals and festivals of Turkish and world cinema, and to support the projects during the production phase.

In the competition this year, the "Best Short Fiction Film" will win TL 35,000, "Best Short Documentary" TL 25,000 TL, and "Best Short Animation" TL 15,000 in prizes in the national and international categories. Grants of TL 150,000 "Short Film Production Support" will be given to three projects in the "Final Draft" section, as well.

Entries for fiction, documentary or animated films are being accepted until Sept. 23 at the website of the festival. The festival will host screenings, talks, workshops, a master class and a panel. The gala and award ceremony of the festival will be held on Nov. 27.