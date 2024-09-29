The Istanbul Cinema Museum is hosting the exhibition "Bay Sinema ("Mr. Cinema")-Türker Inanoğlu," honoring the renowned director, producer and screenwriter who left a lasting impact on Turkish cinema.

Launched as part of the Istanbul Cultural Route Festival, the exhibition chronicles the transformation and evolution of Yeşilçam, Türkiye's cinematic landscape, through a chronological and biographical framework.

Curated by Zihni Tümer, the exhibition is supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and contributions from the Türker İnanoğlu Foundation (TÜRVAK).

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Istanbul Cinema Museum Director Ceyhun Tuzcu stated that the exhibition creates a universe that narrates every aspect of Inanoğlu's life. He emphasized the significance of hosting the exhibition at an authentic venue, saying, "It has been a great honor for us. It's impossible to convey the entirety of his cinematic career through a single exhibition. Therefore, we are doing our utmost to keep Atlas 1948 Cinema alive, hosting festivals and director meetings to honor his legacy."

The exhibition unfolds chronologically, detailing Inanoğlu's early years in cinema and his discovery of Yeşilçam. "We have created a world that allows cinema enthusiasts to connect with his story through his awards and personal belongings," Tuzcu noted.

Tuzcu highlighted that one of the primary reasons for establishing the Istanbul Cinema Museum is to present the development of Turkish cinema history to film lovers. He asserted that the "Bay Sinema-Türker Inanoğlu" exhibition reflects this mission.

He reiterated that both the Istanbul Cinema Museum and Atlas 1948 Cinema will strive to serve as gathering points for cinema lovers, underscoring the significant demand for the exhibition. "Our goal is to reach broader audiences. The Türker İnanoğlu exhibition at the Istanbul Cinema Museum promises an important day for those who wish to witness cinema history up close," Tuzcu stated.

The exhibition features Inanoğlu's personal belongings, wax sculptures of iconic Yeşilçam figures, and behind-the-scenes photographs. It will be open to visitors until Dec. 29.