Organized by UNIFRANCE, the pioneering festival MyFrenchFilmFestival, which highlights young Francophone filmmakers, invites internet users from around the world to explore a selection of Francophone features and short films presented at international festivals.

A total of 26 short and feature films with subtitles in 11 languages, showcased in the festival's lineup, will be available for online viewing from Jan. 19 to Feb. 19 on the MyFrenchFilmFestival.com website.

Among the festival's selection, three films, "Fifi" by Jeanne Aslan and Paul Saintillan, "Dogs and Italians Not Allowed" by Alain Ughetto, and "Junkyard Dog" by Jean-Baptiste Durand, can be watched with Turkish subtitles.

Competing in the festival's competition section, there are nine feature films and nine short films vying for the Long Feature Grand Jury Prize, Long Feature International Press Award, Short Content Producers Award, and Long and Short Feature Audience Award.

This year, Turkish actor and critic Emrah Kolukısa is part of the International Press Jury of the festival. Expressing his views on the festival and jury membership, Kolukısa siad: "Being a jury member at such a festival is very gratifying as cinema is undoubtedly one of the most effective tools for interaction between cultures and societies. Watching films competing in this festival, where new-generation creators of French cinema take the stage, discovering new masters, and evaluating films with my international colleagues on the jury will undoubtedly have an enlightening effect. I am eagerly looking forward to watching the films."