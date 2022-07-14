The Istanbul Governor's Office has released a new documentary to mark Democracy and National Unity Day, which is commemorated on July 15 in remembrance of the lives lost in the failed coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in 2016. “Türkiye Aşkına – Geride Kalanlar" ("For the Love of Turkey – Those Who Remain Behind") tells different stories of Turkish citizens who resisted the coup attempt.

Relatives of the July 15 martyrs and veterans attended the premiere of the documentary at the Atlas Cinema as well as Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya speaks at the premiere screening of “Türkiye Aşkına-Geride Kalanlar" at Atlas Cinema, Istanbul, June 12, 2022. (AA)

Speaking before the screening, Governor Yerlikaya stated that there are vital moments in the lifetime of a nation that change the course of history. “Our Manzikert Victory, which opened the doors of Anatolia to the Turkish nation, is exactly an example of such moments. Similarly, our March 18 Çanakkale Victory and Aug. 30 Victory Day firmly closed the doors of Anatolia to the enemies. These victories are kind of monuments that will never be erased from the memory of our nation. And July 15, 2016 is also a huge epic that our nation wrote with pain, tears, courage and love for the country. This epic was written by those who did not give up and never thought about the rest."

Pointing out that an unprecedented coup attempt took place in Turkey on July 15, Yerlikaya said that July 15 went down in history as one of the biggest breaking points in Turkish political life.

Stating that hundreds of thousands of brave hearts stepped out on the night of betrayal and claimed their national will, the governor continued: “There were many stories of heroism until the dark night of July 15 reached the light. Like Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk once said ‘the Turkish nation has known how to overcome difficulties with unity and solidarity.’ As in his words, the unity and solidarity of Turkish people were instrumental in Çanakkale, Sakarya and on July 15. We will never forget July 15.”

People walk on July 15 Martyrs Bridge to commemorate the coup attempt. (AA Photo)

Governor Yerlikaya congratulated those who contributed to the production of the documentary and said, "I would like to express my gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who showed the whole world how to be a leader in the July 15 coup attempt, and to our beloved nation, who is the soul of this blessed march."

Mentioning that they have been working on the documentary for six years, director Mesut Gengeç said, "We met with the families of the martyrs and veterans, who were the most important heroes of July 15. We wanted to keep their memories alive as a tribute.”

The documentary, which reveals the coup attempt of July 15 with all its reality, includes interviews with journalist Hande Fırat, who made FaceTime contact with President Erdoğan on the night of July 15, as well as families of many martyrs and veterans.