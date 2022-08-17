After nearly 50 years, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has apologized to Native American actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather for the abuse she was subjected to when she took the stage to decline the award on behalf of Marlon Brando and spoke up for Indigenous rights in 1973.

"The abuse you endured because of this statement was unwarranted and unjustified," Academy President David Rubin wrote in a letter to Littlefeather, dated June 18 but revealed on Monday.

"The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable. For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged. For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration," Rubin said.

In a statement, Littlefeather responded by saying that it was "profoundly heartening to see how much has changed since I did not accept the Academy Award 50 years ago."

"We Indians are very patient people – it's only been 50 years!" said the Native American actress and activist, now 75 years old.

Activist Sacheen Littlefeather (L) and produce Christina Fon (R) attend a Q&A at LA Skins Fest in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Nov. 20, 2010. (AFP)

"We need to keep our sense of humor about this at all times. It's our method of survival," she added.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures said it would host Littlefeather for "a very special program of conversation, reflection, healing, and celebration" on Sept. 17.

"In 1973, Sacheen Littlefeather, a member of the Screen Actors Guild, became the first Native woman to stand onstage at the Academy Awards ceremony, on behalf of Brando," the film academy said in a statement.

Recounting the events at the 1973 Academy Awards, the statement said that at Brando's request, Littlefeather did not accept his award for Best Actor after his performance in "The Godfather," delivering a minutelong speech about the stereotypical portrayals of Native Americans in the entertainment industry.

"She also brought attention to the 1973 Wounded Knee protest in South Dakota. This moment resulted in her being professionally boycotted, personally attacked and harassed, and discriminated against for the last 50 years," it added.