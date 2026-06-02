Bollywood's long-entrenched culture of gruelling work schedules is facing rare scrutiny, as top actors and filmmakers clash over calls to cap shooting days at eight hours.

The debate gained momentum after leading actress Deepika Padukone reportedly exited a major project last year over a demand for shorter working hours following motherhood, thrusting the issue of work-life balance into the spotlight in India's film industry.

Bollywood has long been known for punishing schedules, with shifts often stretching from 12 to 18 hours and, at times, continuing for more than a day during intensive shoots.

But what was once accepted as the norm is now being questioned, with growing calls for humane working conditions and limits on daily hours.

Supporters of reform say the current system disproportionately puts pressure on women, who often face being labelled pushy or difficult – a stigma rarely attached to male stars.

A number of actors, including Suniel Shetty, Kajol and Ram Kapoor, have backed the push for healthier boundaries, arguing that established stars should be able to set limits on working hours.

"Once you have achieved success in showbiz... then, yes, you are in a position to choose how many hours you want to work," Kapoor told Agence France-Presse (AFP), reflecting a view that bargaining power in the industry remains tied to status.

Others, however, warn that the fluid nature of filmmaking makes rigid eight-hour shifts "unreal" to enforce on mega-budget sets.

Poor planning

"This is not like a corporate job," said actor Ali Fazal, pointing to the varying demands of projects, particularly action-heavy or technically complex productions.

Actress Chitrangda Singh echoed that argument, citing several variables such as weather disruptions and equipment failures that can derail tightly planned schedules.

"Filmmaking is also driven by business realities," she said.

Industry insiders highlight the steep costs involved in large productions, where locations, crew and equipment can cost more than $26,000 per day, creating pressure to maximise shooting time.

Former Cine & TV Artistes' Association official Amit Behl said filmmakers often cannot afford to halt shoots midway, especially when a large crew or elaborate action sequences are involved.

"The bungalow in which 'Animal' (an action blockbuster) was shot cost 25 lakh rupees ($26,300) a day rental," said Behl.

"Then you have to prop it up with junior artistes, which is an additional expenditure besides catering, electricity, vanity vans and bouncers."

But critics argue that such explanations often mask poor planning and systemic inefficiencies, placing the burden of long hours on cast and crew.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur criticised what he called a hierarchy that prioritises top actors over technicians, saying work-life balance should apply to all on the set.

"Everyone (should have) the privilege to define the hours they want to work," he told AFP.

'Workaholic'

The controversy has also highlighted disparities within the industry, where junior artistes and crew often have little negotiating power.

For many, the recent debate marks a broader shift in Bollywood, with younger professionals and established stars alike beginning to challenge the long-standing norms.

Yet opinions remain divided.

"I have seen Shah Rukh Khan on sets working 27 hours non-stop when he had to complete a scene. He doesn't need to do it," Behl said, referring to the Bollywood superstar.

"But you can't leave a scene mid-way ... if it is an action scene where fighters are involved, anything can happen... it is not like shutting a laptop and working for an IT company."

Some veterans, like actress Madhuri Dixit, frame the issue as a personal choice rather than a structural problem.

"We did a 12-hour shift or maybe more every day for 'Mrs Deshpande'," she told AFP, mentioning the 2025 crime thriller.

"But if a woman wants to work (fewer) hours, that is her prerogative, her life... more power to her. To each his own, I'm a workaholic!"