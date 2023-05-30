The world-renowned auteur Martin Scorsese who is famous for films such as "The Last Temptation of Christ," "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Shutter Island," and "The Irishman," met with Pope Francis and revealed his plans to make a film about Jesus Christ on Saturday.

The director Martin Scorsese, who has an interest in religious subjects, met with Pope Francis during his trip to Italy after making a big entry to the Cannes Film Festival as his latest movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" received 10 minutes of standing ovation, the longest standing ovation in Cannes history.

The famous director stated he responded to the Pope's call to artists in his own way and mentioned that he will write a screenplay about Jesus Christ. "I am ready to begin preparations," he said during a conference called "The Global Aesthetics of the Catholic Imagination" in Rome.

Before attending the religious conference titled "The Global Aesthetics of the Catholic Imagination," organized by the publication La Civilta Cattolica and Georgetown University, Scorsese and his wife Helen Morris met with Pope Francis.

Martin Scorsese's manager, Rick Yorn, did not provide an immediate response regarding the director's new film project.