World-famous digital platform Paramount+ has announced "The Turkish Detective" project, in which Haluk Bilginer and Yasemin Allen will share the leading roles. The shooting of the series, which will take place in today's Istanbul, begins this month.

Haluk Bilginer is the first Turkish actor to win the Best Performance by an Actor award at the 47th International Emmy Awards for his performance in the TV series "Şahsiyet" ("Persona").

The series, which will be adapted from Barbara Nadel's book series "The Çetin Ikmen Crime Novels," will meet the audience in eight episodes on Paramount+.

Ethan Kai, who is known for "Killing Eve" (2018), "Batgirl" (2022) and "Squadron 42," will also participate in the project.

The project, announced by the famous news site Deadline, will be implemented in partnership with Miramax, Ay Yapım and Paramount. It is said that the shooting will start in Istanbul this month.

Niels Arden Oplev, who directed the Swedish version of "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," will sit in the director's chair of the series, which will be written by Ben Schiffer.

Haluk Bilginer will play the character of Detective Çetin Ikmen, while Yasemin Allen will portray the character of Detective Ayşe Farsakoğlu.

"'The Turkish Detective' is a universally compelling crime thriller set in one of the world's most stunning, culturally rich cities," said Nicole Clemens, Paramount+ content executive.

The series is expected to premiere for audiences in 2023.