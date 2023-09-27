The French Cultural Center (Institut Français Türkiye) and Sinematek/Sinema Evi are joining forces to bring the magnificent frames and films of French director Jean-Luc Godard to art enthusiasts.

Supported by BluTV, 212 Photography Istanbul and the Swiss Consulate General in Istanbul, the exhibition titled "Through the Lenses of Georges Pierre: Godard" opens its doors on Oct. 2 in the cultural center's exhibition halls. On the other hand, it will offer cinemagoers a retrospective titled "Godard in the 60s," featuring 11 films by the director and a documentary about his life, starting from Oct. 24.

In parallel with these events, as part of 212 Photography Istanbul, the center will screen "Le Mepris" ("Contempt") on Oct. 11, followed by a discussion with the director and screenwriter, Cem Başeskioğlu. On Oct. 13, "A bout de souffle" ("Breathless") will be screened, also with Turkish subtitles.

Jean-Luc Godard, one of the most prominent figures of the French New Wave movement and a notable name in the seventh art, passed away on Sept. 13. He is renowned for pushing the boundaries of traditional cinema. Georges Pierre, in turn, is one of the most significant photographers in the world of cinema, particularly among New Wave directors. Alongside his colleague Raymond Cauchetier, he roamed the preparation rooms and film sets to document what was happening behind the scenes and witnessed the revolutions in cinema that led to the rise of the new wave.

Georges Pierre is an award-winning cinema photographer who began his career as an actor in the film industry. However, when "Elle" magazine asked him to immortalize film shoots in a "series" of photographs, his passion for photography overcame his desire to be on screen. He perfectly captured the most natural moments and originality of the greatest films of the new wave. His countless photographs, which bear witness to the creative and innovative spirit of that era, shed light on how Jean-Luc Godard challenged the traditional rules of cinema.

The exhibition also emphasizes the role of set photographers. Despite being captured outside the film scenes, their photographs manage to convey the essence of the film in a single frame. In an era without digital technology, set photographers played a crucial role not only in documenting the shoots but also in producing images for the promotion of the film. Georges Pierre and his legendary photographs have left an indelible mark on a generation of French filmmakers.