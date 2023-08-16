The eagerly awaited 212 Photography Istanbul event is set to captivate audiences once again from Oct. 5 to 15. In its sixth year, the festival promises to go beyond photography, encompassing a diverse range of disciplines and welcomes attendees to explore various routes across Istanbul.

Having connected with over 70,000 visitors in 2022, the "Festival of the City," 212 Photography Istanbul will spread across nearly 20 distinct venues. It not only features exhibitions but also incorporates workshops, discussions, film screenings, concerts, and performances, showcasing a myriad of artistic expressions.

The solo exhibitions of artists such as Danielle van Zadelhoff, Eva Szombat, Rob MacInnis, Floriane de Lassee, and Mous Lamrabat will be displayed at Yapı Kredi Bomontiada.

At the Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University Tophane-i Amire Culture and Art Center, Nick Brandt will shed light on the world of animals and nature through his conservation-focused photography. Meanwhile, the enchanting ambiance of the Church of Saint Benoit will host an exhibition, which draws inspiration from French traveler and writer Jules Verne's rich imagination, inviting visitors on a journey underground, into space, and underwater, prompting existential contemplation.

"Ophelia" by Julia Fullerton-Batten. (Photo courtesy of 212 Photography Istanbul)

Taksim Sanat will present another exhibition, a collection of archival photographs capturing pioneering women of the era and women in Istanbul's social life, specially prepared for the 100th anniversary of the Republic.

Institut Français will honor the memory of Jean-Luc Godard, a pioneer of the French New Wave cinema, with film screenings. The exhibition will also feature photographs taken by Raymond Cauchetier and Georges Pierre, documenting Godard's films.

The Kadıköy's Müze Gazhane will feature thematic exhibitions such as "From Reality to Photo-Reality," exploring the transformation of photography through new technologies, and "Where Wild Roses Grow," which delves into our relationship with nature through a dark and mysterious forest. Additionally, "Recorded Memory" will provide nostalgic concert memories from Türkiye's booming music industry since the 1990s.

Yeldeğirmeni Sanat will showcase the striking works of Wolfe von Lenkiewicz, who reinterprets prominent artworks from art history with the aid of artificial intelligence (AI).

"Botanical Inquiry" by Daniel Shipp. (Photo courtesy of 212 Photography Istanbul)

Among the supporters for this year's event are Paribu, Jotun, Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik, and HP, alongside the Consulate General of Netherlands in Istanbul, the Norwegian Embassy, Institut Français Türkiye, and the Istanbul Liszt Institute Hungarian Cultural Center.

In its commitment to transforming public spaces into art encounters, 212 Photography Istanbul will present a unique approach, featuring a floating selection of photographs on the sea at Moda Pier and augmented reality technology bringing monumental sculptures to life in public squares.

Simultaneously, the event will showcase exhibitions by Büyükdere 35, Anna Laudel, ArtOn, Fotoğrafevi, and Noks Art Space galleries, complementing the festival's diverse program.

Founded in 2018, the festival aims to create a sustainable tradition of art and culture, fostering creativity and artistic expression in Istanbul.