Derviş Zaim, who is of Turkish Cypriot origin, a knowledgeable yet humble director of documentaries, will be featured in the "True-False Film Festival" in the U.S.

The festival, which will be held for the 20th time this year in Columbia, Missouri, aims to develop, promote, and expand the practice of nonfiction cinema.

This year, 33 feature-length nonfiction documentaries from all over the world will be screened at the festival, which brings together artists from different disciplines, including filmmakers and musicians, and does not have a competition section.

"Tavuri," a documentary from Türkiye, is among the selected films to be screened at the True-False Film Festival.

A still shot from Derviş Zaim's "Tavuri." (AA Photo)

Derviş Zaim's documentary, "Tavuri," explores the life of Mustafa Serttaş, also known as "Tavuri," a swindler whose story spans several years. This film represents a departure from Zaim's previous works in terms of subject matter, genre and approach, as it delves deep into the world of crime and the criminal underworld.

The documentary was shot over eight years, following Serttaş's life both inside and outside of prison. The shootings of the documentary took place in both the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the United Kingdom.

In addition to examining the phenomenon of crime, the documentary raises questions about society, evil, crime and the process of punishment. It also aims to explore the boundaries and limitations of nonfiction cinema, offering a thought-provoking and reflective look at this genre.

Zaim made his debut film, "Tabutta Rövaşata" ("Somersault in a Coffin") in 1996. The film was low-cost in aspects of production, yet a masterpiece for its humanistic, delicate and respectful language, minimalism and humor.