Reaching more than 800 million viewers in more than 150 countries from Latin America to Europe, from Africa to Southeast Asia, Turkish TV series are getting ready to meet viewers on United Arab Emirates (UAE) screens.

The Service Exporters Association (HIB), which supports work to include Turkish TV series in new markets, is working closely with Dubai, after hosting the representatives of Spanish television in Istanbul as part of the procurement committee last year.

According to a statement made by the HIB, the TV Series-Film, Animation Industry Dubai Trade Delegation was held on May 24-27 with the support of the Ministry of Commerce and the organization of the HIB.

While a total of 12 Turkish firms attended the delegation, the meeting revealed the serious potential to further develop the Turkish TV series sector volume that previously existed in the UAE market. The delegation, which started its work on May 25 by visiting Dubai Consul General Ilker Kılıç in his office, then met with the members of the Film and TV Commission of the Dubai government, talked about the industry and got information about the market. Later, the delegation visited one of Dubai's leading channels, MBC TV studio.

The second day of the delegation was devoted to bilateral business meetings between potential buyers in the region and companies participating in the delegation. During the talks, which started with the opening speeches of HIB Deputy Secretary-General Üzeyir Işık, Dubai Commercial Attache Ersoy Erbay and the Trade Ministry's head of the Cultural Services and Creative Industries Department of International Services of Trade, Duygu Yaygır, the companies had the opportunity to meet face-to-face with the buyers in the region, who showed great interest in the meeting.

Turkey ranks second after the U.S. in global TV series exports, and Turkish TV series are shown in primetime in many countries around the world. While the contribution of the sector's exports to the economy exceeds $500 million (TL 8.12 billion), acting, original scenario, music, production quality and the natural beauty of Turkey stand out as the most admired criteria of the Turkish series. Viewers can identify with cultural values as well in the Turkish series, which are a synthesis of east and west.