Türkiye is entering a new era in global tourism promotion by placing digital storytelling at the center of its international branding strategy. A new mini-series-based model developed by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and implemented in coordination with the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) aims to present the country’s historical, cultural and natural heritage to global audiences through story-driven, cinematic productions.

The new vision was introduced on Dec. 26 at a press conference held at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) in Istanbul. Speaking at the event, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said tourism today is no longer just about choosing a destination, but about becoming part of a story, experiencing emotions and engaging with a lifestyle.

Turkish TV industry central to plan

Ersoy emphasized that Türkiye is among the world’s leading producers of television series, ranking first globally in the number of episodes produced annually. He said the country has become one of the top three television exporters worldwide, alongside the United States and the United Kingdom.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy (C), Eda Eca (L), Sinem Ünsal (2nd L) and Ozan Akbaba pose for a photo at a press conference held at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 26, 2025. (AA Photo)

According to Ersoy, Turkish TV series are currently broadcast in about 170 countries and watched by nearly 1 billion viewers. Export revenues from the sector have surpassed $1 billion.

“This is one of Türkiye’s most powerful promotional and soft-power tools,” Ersoy said, adding that Turkish series contribute not only to tourism but also to the global visibility of Turkish culture, language and values. Drawing a comparison with Hollywood, he said Turkish TV dramas have effectively become the world’s largest “Turkish-language classroom.”

New phase for GoTürkiye

Ersoy said the TGA has carried out promotional activities in nearly 200 countries and transformed the GoTürkiye brand into a global platform publishing content in 10 languages. He noted that GoTürkiye has more than 21 million followers across nine social media platforms, including Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

He added that 143 advertising campaigns and more than 100 promotional films have generated 31.5 billion impressions and 11 billion views worldwide.

Building on this digital foundation, Ersoy said Türkiye is now moving beyond traditional advertising by introducing high-quality, story-centered mini-series. The initiative, branded as “TGA Series,” represents an innovative approach in global destination marketing, he said.

Four mini-series hit hundreds of millions

Under the new strategy, four mini-series have been released to date. “Antalya Gambit,” released June 5, and “Istanbul My Love,” released June 18, were followed by “Hidden Lover” on Nov. 29 and “An Istanbul Story” on Dec. 11. The productions showcase the cultural, historical and natural assets of Antalya and Istanbul.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy delivers a speech at a press conference held at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 26, 2025. (AA Photo)

Ersoy said the first two series alone generated more than 2.93 billion impressions. “Hidden Lover” reached 251 million impressions, while “An Istanbul Story” recorded 156 million in a short period. He attributed much of the global reach to the participation of internationally recognized actors.

Ersoy described participation in the mini-series projects as “like wearing the national jersey,” underscoring their importance for national promotion. He said producers, actors, writers, musicians and behind-the-scenes crews are taking on a major responsibility in telling Türkiye’s story to the world.

Ministry launches TV production support

The minister also announced a new support mechanism for the television industry. Productions that organically contribute to country promotion within their storyline and are exported to at least 10 countries across three continents will be eligible for ministry support. Applications will be evaluated by a special commission.

Ersoy added that ancient cities and archaeological sites restored under the “Heritage for the Future Project” will be opened as filming locations for TV and film productions, provided necessary protective measures are in place.

Concluding his remarks, Ersoy said Türkiye has many more stories to tell. “These lands are the world’s most powerful stage,” he said, thanking all industry professionals who contributed to the projects and wishing success for the new promotional strategy.