French actor Vincent Lindon will head the jury of the 75th-anniversary edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which is set to run from May 17 to 28 this year.

Lindon, together with eight jury members, will award one of the 21 films in the main competition of the festival with the Palme d'Or at the closing ceremony of the festival.

The actor will follow U.S. director Spike Lee, who presided over the jury last year.

Lindon co-starred in "Titane," a body horror movie that explores themes of grief and love and won the Palme d'Or for best film in 2021.

French actor Vincent Lindon waves during a photocall for the film "Titane" at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, July 14, 2021. (AFP)

For his role in "The Measure of a Man," Lindon won Best Actor at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. Isabelle Huppert was the last French movie star to be jury president, in 2009.

In the history of the festival, French celebrities have often held this role in an anniversary year, such as Yves Montand in 1987 for the 40th festival, Gerard Depardieu in 1993 for the 45th, and Isabelle Adjani in 1997 for the 50th.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival will feature heavy-hitters, including Tom Cruise’s "Top Gun" sequel and an Elvis biopic by Baz Luhrmann starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.