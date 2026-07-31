As Europe endures one of its hottest periods in recent years, Rome is also experiencing a severe heat wave. According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), June 2026 was the hottest June ever recorded in Western Europe and the second warmest globally. In Rome, temperatures are expected to remain above 35 degrees Celsius until at least the first days of August, with peaks reaching as high as 40 degrees Celsius.

According to the Italian National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT), 48.8% of Italian families do not have air conditioning. So, not everyone has the same means to cope with such conditions. For those seeking relief outside, spending hours in cafes or other air-conditioned venues is not always financially feasible. As a result, for many residents, getting through the Roman summer has become an increasingly difficult challenge.

In response to the recent heat wave, the Municipality of Rome has introduced a series of measures aimed at offering residents free, accessible spaces to cool down. The initiative, titled "Il Grande Freddo" ("The Big Chill"), a 1983 film by Lawrence Kasdan, was presented on July 22 by Rome's Mayor, Roberto Gualtieri and the city's Councillor for Culture, Massimiliano Smeriglio.

Among them is a program providing screenings in 11 air-conditioned cinemas during the hottest hours of the day, along with free drinking water. Each participating cinema will host two screenings per day: the first between 1 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. and the second concluding between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

The initiative extends beyond cinemas. Until Aug. 4, 11 public libraries across the city will remain open as climate shelters, offering free access without the need for prior registration.

"This initiative has a dual purpose – both cultural and environmental – and forms an integral part of our heatwave response plan," Gualtieri said, adding: "In Rome, we have a network of climate shelters comprising 178 locations. I believe it is the largest in the world."

"Alongside cinemas, libraries, study halls and museums are helping us create a network of free climate shelters for residents who may not have air conditioning and who also want to spend time in a welcoming social environment rather than being alone. Doing so through culture sends a powerful message."

According to Culture Councillor Massimiliano Smeriglio, the initiative also aims to address the social isolation that often accompanies extreme heat. "The reduction in people's movements caused by high temperatures only increases social isolation," Smeriglio said. "Keeping 24 sites across Rome – including cinemas, libraries, Teatro di Roma and Palazzo delle Esposizioni – open and free of charge is a practical way to mitigate the impact of climate change while also creating opportunities for new social connections."

In this way, culture becomes more than a source of entertainment. It offers an escape from both the physical burden of extreme heat and the social isolation that often accompanies it, turning public cultural spaces into places where people can find comfort, connection, and a sense of community during the city's hottest days.