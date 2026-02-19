"Hamnet" could edge ahead of "One Battle After Another" and "Sinners" to win the top ⁠prize at the BAFTAs, as the heartbreaker ⁠about Shakespeare, his wife Agnes and the death of their son is likely to win over British voters, experts said.

The action-packed dark comedy "One Battle After Another," directed by ​U.S. filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, leads the field with 14 nominations ​ahead ⁠of Sunday's ceremony, followed by vampire thriller "Sinners," which has received the most nods for next month's Oscars.

But "Hamnet," directed by previous Oscar winner Chloe Zhao and based on the novel by Maggie O'Farrell, is the bookmakers' favorite to take the best film award at the BAFTAs.

"I think it's going to be about 'Hamnet,'" said Tim Richards, founder and chief executive of Vue cinema group.

"'One Battle After Another' is another extraordinary film, but 'Hamnet' ... just feels like the kind of movie that BAFTA will go for."

The 79th British Academy Film Awards will be held in London on Sunday evening, hosted by Scottish actor, TV presenter and director Alan Cumming.

Chloe Zhao vs. Paul Thomas Anderson

Ian Sandwell, movies editor at Digital Spy, said BAFTA loved to recognize its own.

"So I wouldn't be surprised to see ('Hamnet') walk away with best film and maybe even Chloe Zhao challenging Paul Thomas Anderson in director as well, and then the acting awards," he said.

Richards said if "Hamnet" wins best film, Anderson could receive best director, or vice versa, as BAFTA divides the top awards between "two extraordinary films."

For leading actress, Jessie Buckley is a shoo-in for her performance as Shakespeare's wife, according to bookmakers.

Leading actor ⁠is harder to call, with Timothee Chalamet vying with Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael B. Jordan for their respective performances in "One Battle After Another" and "Sinners."

Sandwell said Chalamet had been picking up awards, including a Golden Globe, in ​the run-up to the BAFTAs for the table-tennis movie "Marty Supreme." "It would be his first (BAFTA), so ​it probably will happen," he said.

But Sandwell said he would love to see Robert Aramayo walk away with the prize for his acclaimed performance as Tourette syndrome campaigner ⁠John Davidson ‌in "I Swear."

"Sometimes ‌BAFTAs throw out a surprise in these leading actor categories ⁠to give it to a local lad, and it ‌would be absolutely brilliant to see him win on the night," he said.

In the supporting acting categories, the ​race is open but bookmakers currently ⁠favour Stellan Skarsgard and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas from Norwegian family drama "Sentimental ⁠Value."

One notable movie – "KPop Demon Hunters" – is not nominated because it did not have a theatrical ⁠release in Britain ​before it was available to stream on Netflix.

But the singing stars of the animated feature will perform their global hit "Golden" at the awards.