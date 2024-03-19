Hollywood movie star Will Smith said he read the Muslim holy book Quran from “cover to cover” last Ramadan.

“I loved the simplicity; the Quran is so clear; it is crystal clear. It is hard to walk away with misunderstanding,” Smith told Egyptian journalist Amr Adeeb on Big Time Podcast.

“The spirit of it was so beautiful and clear.”

Smith continued by saying that he was surprised at the similarities between the holy books of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

“I was surprised how it is like one story, from the Torah through the Bible and into the Quran. I never totally understood Abraham as the father and then the split with Isaac and Ishmael and it was beautiful to get the completion of that comprehension.”

Smith, who made headlines for slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars two years ago, said he returned to spirituality to deal with the challenges he experienced.

Following the altercation, the Motion Picture Academy banned Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years. Smith apologized to Rock in a statement after the Oscars, saying he was "out of line and I was wrong."