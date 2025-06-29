The town of Ürgüp in central Türkiye hosted hundreds of classic car enthusiasts over the weekend for the “Classic Mercedes Festival,” bringing together admirers of vintage Mercedes-Benz vehicles from across the country.

Organized in collaboration between the Ürgüp Municipality and the Classic Mercedes Club, the event took place at the Ürgüp Festival Area, drawing approximately 500 participants and their classic Mercedes cars from various cities across Türkiye.

Visitors toured the exhibition area, inspecting the polished vehicles and snapping photos alongside the vintage models. One of the highlights of the event was a parade of the classic cars through the town center, delighting residents and tourists alike.

Fuat Süslü, president of the Classic Mercedes Club, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the group hosts gatherings in a different city each year, with this year’s event taking place in Cappadocia, one of Türkiye’s premier tourism destinations.

“We’re very pleased with the public’s interest,” Süslü said. “Our goal isn’t only to bring classic cars together, but also to connect enthusiasts from cities across the country. From Edirne to Ardahan, we’ve seen incredible enthusiasm. This is about more than cars – it’s about bringing hearts together.”

Among the visitors was Abdulkerim Kolat, who encountered the event while vacationing in the region from Istanbul. He described the experience as both surprising and memorable.

“Cappadocia and classic cars in the same place – it’s incredible,” Kolat said. “I think everyone should experience something like this at least once in their lives. The atmosphere here is amazing.”

Güneş Doğan, who participated in the festival with a 1980-model Mercedes, said the event offered a unique opportunity to meet like-minded people from around the country.

A classic Mercedes-Benz model joins the car festival in Ürgüp, Nevşehir, central Türkiye, June 28, 2025. (AA Photo)

“I’ve ridden in other classic cars, but ours is the best,” Doğan said. “I love taking it out into nature.”

Ali Şirin, another classic car fan, encouraged those with a passion for nostalgia to attend similar events.

The Classic Mercedes Festival served not only as a showcase of automotive history but also as a celebration of community, culture and shared passions.

Classic car enthusiasm has grown steadily in Türkiye over the past two decades, fueled by a passion for automotive history, craftsmanship and nostalgia. Enthusiasts often invest significant time and resources in restoring and maintaining vintage vehicles – particularly models from the 1960s through the 1980s – to preserve their authenticity and charm.

Events like the Classic Mercedes Festival serve as gathering points for this tight-knit community, providing a space for collectors and hobbyists to share stories, exchange knowledge and display their prized vehicles. For many, classic cars are more than just a hobby – they are symbols of a bygone era, each with its own story and legacy.

Mercedes-Benz models are especially popular among Turkish collectors due to their reputation for engineering, style and durability. Clubs such as the Classic Mercedes Club not only foster community among enthusiasts but also play a role in preserving automotive heritage by organizing exhibitions, rallies and educational events throughout the year.

The classic car movement continues to attract new generations, blending nostalgia with a growing appreciation for mechanical ingenuity and design. As interest expands, festivals like the one held in Ürgüp help keep the culture alive, bridging the past and present through shared passion.