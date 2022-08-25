Archaeologists have discovered a memorial complex and inscription that is believed to belong to Ilteriş Qaghan, the founder of the second Göktürk Khaganate, at the scientific excavations carried out in the Ötüken region of Mongolia in cooperation with the International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) and the Mongolian Academy of Sciences Archeology Institute.

Speaking at a press conference on the subject in Mongolia's capital, Ulaanbaatar, International Turkic Academy President Darhan Kıdırali said that the excavations they started jointly with the experts of the Mongolian Academy of Sciences Archeology Institute in the Nomgon plain in the Ötüken region in 2019 concluded successfully.

Noting that as a result of the excavations, they discovered the complex and inscription of Ilteriş Qaghan, Kıdırali said, "Based on the information obtained from the inscription, the complex was dedicated to Ilteriş Qaghan. In addition, it is considered to be the oldest written monument of the Göktürk period, where the name 'Turk' is mentioned for the first time."

Experts pose with inscription believed to belong to Ilteriş Qaghan's complex in Ötüken, Mongolia, Aug. 24, 2022. (AA)

12-line Turkic text

According to the president, the complex is built in an oval shape from the west to the east and covers an area of 49 square meters (527 square feet). "A moat was dug around the complex, and a structure for the complex was built with the soil mounded over from this moat. On the west side of the complex is a cube made of perforated stone and functions as an altar, stone human figures, sculptures of a lion with two cubs and two sheep."

Kıdırali also reported that 51 kurgan stelae, known as "balbal" in Turkic cultures, had been installed respectively in the gate of the complex. On five ones among these stelae, the symbol of a mountain goat, representing the Turkic Ashina tribe, has been identified by experts.

Stating that there is also brick remains proving that there was a place of worship inside the complex, Kıdırali continued: "The upper part of the inscription of the complex and its tortoise-shaped foundation was discovered in front of this place of worship. There are 12 lines of old Turkic script on both sides of the artifact and ancient Sogdian script on the third. Scientists participating in the discovery identified a number of Turkic words in the inscription, such as 'tanrı' (god) and 'Turk.'"

Kıdırali said that Ilteriş Qaghan's Nomgon complex resembles the monuments of his sons Bilge Qaghan and Kül Tigin in general. Stating that two wolf heads having the body of a dragon are symbolized on the upper side of the Ilteriş Qaghan inscription, he added: "It is known that a wolf-headed dragon-shaped figure, which is the symbol of khanate, was also drawn on the top of the monuments of Bilge Kagan and Kül Tigin. Thus, the Nomgon complex is an important monument for the Göktürk state, like the Orkhon inscriptions."

A kurgan stela from the complex features the symbol of a mountain goat, representing the Turkic Ashina tribee, to which Ilteriş Qaghanbelonged to, Ötüken, Mongolia, Aug. 24, 2022. (AA)

Ilteriş Qaghan

Ilteriş Qaghan ruled as qaghan of the second Göktürk Khanate between 681-693. His real name was Kutluk, meaning luck and goodness bringer.

In 680, Ilteriş Qaghan, a descendant of the Ashina tribe, rebelled against China with his mentor Bilge Tonyukuk. The next year, together with his 17 friends, he attempted to re-establish the Turkish Khaganate. He soon organized the khaganate, making Ötüken the capital. This state, which is generally known as the Second Eastern Göktürk Khaganate, is also called the Kutluk State by some historians because of the name of its founder.

As he reunited the Turks, who had lost their independence by entering the Chinese domination, under a single flag, Kutluk Qaghan was given the name of "Ilteriş," meaning the one who unites.

Ilteriş's sons Kül Tigin and Bilge were seven and eight years old, respectively, when they lost their father. After the death of Ilteriş Qaghan, they were raised by their uncle Kapgan Qaghan. While Kapgan Qaghan served as the second ruler of the second Göktürk Khanate, Kül Tigin and Bilge earned a reputation for their military prowess during his reign.

Upon the death of Kapgan Qaghan, his son Inel Qaghan attempted to illegally ascend to the throne, defying the traditional succession law. But Kül Tigin refused to recognize the takeover and raised an army, attacking and killing Inel. He placed his elder brother Bilge Khagan on the throne and took the title of "shad," an equivalent of commander-in-chief of the army, for himself. Although the official leader was Bilge Qaghan, the real power in the country was in the hands of the army commander Kül Tigin. The two brothers ruled the state together without getting into a fight for the throne, which is a rare event in history.

The Orkhon inscriptions, two memorial installations erected in the old Turkic alphabet, honor Kül Tigin and Bilge Qaghan in Mongolia and shed light on the origins of Turkic nations. These inscriptions, placed by Yollıg Tigin – the son of Bilge Qaghan and nephew of Kül Tigin – provide information about the grammatical structure of Turkish in the historical process and the change of this structure, as well as important information about the understanding of the state and administration of the Turks, their cultural elements, their relations with their neighbors and cognates and their social life.

A view from a lion sculpture from the complex believed to belong to Ilteriş Qaghan in Ötüken, Mongolia, Aug. 24, 2022. (AA)

Reaction from Türkiye

Türkiye on Wednesday welcomed the discovery of the monumental complex of Ilteriş Qaghan in Mongolia.

"The news that the complex, which is considered to belong to Kutluk Ilteriş Qaghan, was discovered as a result of the excavations carried out in the Nomgon region, where the historical Ötüken is also located, in Mongolia, by the Turkic Academy in Nur-Sultan, one of the components of the Organization of Turkic States, together with the Mongolian Archaeological Institute, has been received with excitement and pleasure,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"This is the third important discovery within the geography of Mongolia after the Orkhon Inscriptions (Kül Tigin and Bilge Qaghan inscriptions) and Bilge Tonyukuk Inscription found in 1889 and 1897, respectively,” it added.

It further said that this recent discovery, being a sign of Turkish-Mongolian cooperation, is a significant turning point for Turkish history and is also a new monument added to the cultural richness of Mongolia.

It recalled that in July, as another concrete manifestation of this cooperation, the remains of the summer residence of Hülagu Qaghan of the Ilkhanate Empire were found in Çaldıran district of Türkiye’s Van province through the joint work of Turkish and Mongolian historians and archaeologists.

The excavation, preservation and promotion of these monuments will continue to be one of the most important areas of cooperation between the two countries, it stated.

"In this regard, we would like to thank the Mongolian authorities for their support in the process and all the scientists that participated in the excavations,” it noted.

International Turkic Academy will prepare a scientific book on the results of the Nomgon excavations and plan to promote it in the capitals of all Turkic states. Besides, the excavations of the Göktürk period monuments in Mongolia will continue to reveal more details in the future.