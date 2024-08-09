Connie Chiume, a celebrated actress known for her role in the Marvel film "Black Panther," has passed away at the age of 72. Chiume's distinguished career included numerous accolades and memorable performances in various productions.

Chiume gained prominence in 1989 with her role in South Africa's popular television series "Inkom' Edla Yodwa." She further established her reputation with notable appearances in "Rhythm City," "Zone 14" and most recently in "Gomora."

In the 2018 film "Black Panther," Chiume portrayed Zawavari, a member of the Wakandan Tribal Council. Her final role was in "Heart of the Hunter," which was released earlier this year.

In addition to her film and television work, Chiume was recognized for her performance in the TV series "Soon Comes Night" and received several awards, including the NTVA Avanti Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role in "Soul City" in 2000.