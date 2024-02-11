An exhibition showcasing the essence of contemporary Hungarian glass art, titled "Glassification.hu," is set to bring together leading artists in the field, aiming to highlight the cultural significance of Hungarian glass art and pass it on to future generations, as it makes its way to Türkiye.

As part of the 2024 Hungarian-Turkish Cultural Year, the exhibition initially met the audience on Jan. 22 at CSO Ada Ankara and will remain open at the Liszt Institute Hungarian Cultural Center from Feb. 14 to March 18. The exhibition gathers artists who produce works of world-standard quality in terms of both aesthetic value and technological excellence.

Featuring the works of 10 artists spanning four generations, who work in an abstract style, the exhibition also represents the technological diversity of contemporary Hungarian glass art. Some of the artists featured in the exhibition have received numerous significant awards nationally and internationally, and their works have been showcased in prestigious public collections in Hungary, Europe and the United States.

The title of the traveling exhibition, "Glassification," is based on a rarely used English term that means "to turn into glass." In addition to symbolizing the transformation of creative thought into glass, this term also refers to the inexhaustible potential of glass and alludes to the popular English term "gamification," which refers to playing with materials. The suffix ".hu" at the end draws attention to the fact that the exhibition is set in the digital age while also being linked to Hungary's international abbreviation.

The traveling exhibition on an international scale is supported by the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.