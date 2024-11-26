The 15th edition of the Dakar Biennale, held this year in Senegal, has once again brought together art enthusiasts from around the world. The event, which opened on Nov. 7, carries the theme of "Awakening," inviting a vibrant celebration of African art and culture.

The paintings exhibited at the Dakar Biennale, Senegal, Nov. 19, 2024. (AA Photo)

This year’s official selection features works from 58 African artists representing over 30 countries. These pieces are showcased at the Biennale’s central venue in the Cap Manuel district of Dakar, in the historic former Palace of Justice. The building, which began serving in 1958, before Senegal's independence from France, now houses an eclectic array of artworks, including photography, painting, sculpture, installation, digital art and design.

In addition to the official exhibitions, the Biennale hosts a series of side events, known as "off" exhibitions, throughout Dakar. These events take place in various public spaces such as art galleries, cafes, restaurants, cinemas and public buildings and attract around 3,000 participating artists. This vibrant collection of artistic expressions adds to the Biennale’s dynamic atmosphere, bringing art to the streets and public venues of the city.

Visitors enjoy the artwork at the Dakar Biennale, Senegal, Nov. 19, 2024. (AA Photo)

The historic Palace of Justice, which has witnessed significant events in Senegal’s political history, such as the 1963 life imprisonment of former Prime Minister Mamadou Dia and the 1988 presidential election trial of Abdoulaye Wade, has become a symbol of Senegal's cultural heritage. Since 2016, it has served as the venue for Africa’s largest contemporary art event, hosting the Biennale every two years.

This year’s Biennale is expected to attract over 400,000 visitors, showcasing the growing global interest in African contemporary art. The event runs until Dec. 7, with the United States and Cape Verde being the honored guests of this year’s Biennale.