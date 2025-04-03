A sequel to Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is on the way. Renowned director David Fincher will take the helm, with a screenplay written by Tarantino himself.

According to Variety, the film, which does not yet have an official title, will be released on a digital streaming platform.

Brad Pitt will officially return to his Oscar-winning role as stuntman Cliff Booth, the character that earned him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

The 2019 film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" won two Oscars: Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Brad Pitt) and Best Production Design.

Long-awaited collab

This new project brings together Brad Pitt and David Fincher once again, after several years. It follows the cancellation of Tarantino's planned 10th and final film, The Movie Critic. The collaboration will see the reunion of Pitt and Fincher, who have previously worked together on successful projects like "Se7en," "Fight Club" and "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button."

Quentin Tarantino has previously expressed his pride in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," calling it "the best film I’ve ever made" during an appearance on a radio program.

This upcoming sequel is sure to generate excitement among fans of both Tarantino and Fincher, as they come together once again in this highly anticipated cinematic venture.