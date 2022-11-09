Disney+ released a trailer for the anticipated series "Atatürk," which focuses on the life of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, Türkiye's founding father.

The other details about the series, which is scheduled to be broadcast on the 100th anniversary of the republic, remain confidential for now.

The trailer revealed then Lt. Col. Mustafa Kemal before the Battle of Chunuk Bair uttering the adapted version of Turkish writer Namık Kemal's verses: "Let the enemy stick his dagger to the heart of the motherland, they shall see a man who saves his mother's black destiny."

The Battle of Chunuk Bair marks a victorious defeat of an enemy attack on the first day of the battle, leading to the eventual capture of the dominant range of hills after a fierce battle between Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) troops and the Ottomans that resulted in victory.

Aras Bulut Iynemli will play the role of Atatürk, and it was rumored that he will be starring with world-famous actress Emma Watson.

The series is to be launched in 2023.