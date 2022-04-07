Aras Bulut Iynemli, a Turkish actor who breathed life into a number of well-known characters for several TV series, is getting ready for a new project in which he will be starring with world-famous actress Emma Watson.

The highly anticipated Disney+ project will air for audiences in Turkey in June with the launch of the Atatürk series. Announcing that he will play the role of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founding father of Turkey, in the series, Iynemli said he was honored to play the role.

According to Birsen Altuntaş of tv100, British actress Emma Watson, who most famously played Hermione in the widely popular Harry Potter film series, will also star with Iynemli. This partnership has already created quite a stir in Turkey.

Iynemli is known for his for his roles in renowned Turkish series "Muhteşem Yüzyıl" ("Magnificient Century") and "Çukur" ("The Pit"), in addition to his lead role in the "Yedinci Koğuştaki Mucize" ("Miracle in Cell No.7"), the hugely-popular Turkish entry for Oscars.

Oscar-winning musician Hans Zimmer, who prepared scores for Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster sci-fi "Dune," will compose the music of the Atatürk series, the first season of which was designed as six episodes.