“Every age reinterprets its own past.” – Walter Benjamin

“To open a door is to enter another world.” – Jorge Luis Borges

“The door is one of the most powerful images of the imagination.” – Gaston Bachelard

Although the door is one of the most fundamental features of architecture, it has never existed solely as a spatial point of passage. From an early age, the door has emerged as an architectural threshold embodying the tension between boundary and passage, inside and outside, the sacred and the physical. The term threshold (liminality), defined by anthropologist Arnold van Gennep in his theory of “transition rituals,” is interpreted by Victor Turner as a culturally experienced intermediate space.

In this sense, the door is not merely an architectural element. It is a central archetype in culture's understanding of the world. Anatolia and Mesopotamia, in their thousands of years of history, represent a unique and distinguished geography that produces one of the richest formal and symbolic repertoires in this archive. In these lands, from Hittite city gates to Roman triumphal arches, from Seljuk crown gates to Ottoman palace and complex entrances, the door becomes one of the most intensely meaningful surfaces in architecture, following a traditional line. Therefore, Anatolian doors should be read not only as architecture but also as a symbolic space where power, belief, social personality and cultural memory are staged.

The ornate imperial gate of Dolmabahçe Palace, featuring intricate carvings, marble columns and elegant ironwork in an opulent, European-influenced architectural style, Istanbul, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Tradition, typologies of doors in Anatolia

The French, while discussing the poetics of space, experienced Gaston Bachelard as one of the most powerful images in the hands of the imagination. The door is a boundary that both protects and does not invite – when closed, it arouses curiosity, when opened, it gives rise to the possibility of a new world. Bachelard's definition seems to have been made for the doors of Anatolia and Mesopotamia. The door tradition in Anatolian architecture shows that it has shown a structure that has been layered by the superposition of the aesthetic and technical accumulations of different civilizations.

In antiquity, the Lion Gates and Sphinx Gates, which employed Hittite solutions, were not only part of defensive architecture but also symbolic guardians protecting sacred spaces. At the gates of Hellenistic and Roman rule, this transformed into an architectural representation of political power and military victory. Roman triumphal arches constitute the most secure examples of this tradition. The historian of religions Mircea Eliade speaks of a threshold when explaining the formation of the sacred space: “It ensures the limitation of the passage from the profane world to the sacred world.” According to him, its sacred structure is built around the idea of ​​a “center,” and the path to control this center begins through a gate. The gate is a permanent cosmic passage between worlds. Anatolia and Mesopotamia are a geography where this cosmic depth and emanations have been reinterpreted by different civilizations over thousands of years.

Lion’s Gate set in the walls of Hattusa (Boğazköy), capital of the Hittite Empire, UNESCO World Heritage Site (1986), Boğazkale, Türkiye. (Getty Images Photo)

With the arrival of the Turks in Anatolia, door architecture gained a new aesthetic language. The tradition of crowned gates, which emerged particularly during the Anatolian Seljuk period, is one of the strongest emphases of architectural composition. These monumental portals, rising on the facades of madrassas, mosques and caravanserais, are not merely entrance elements. They are the center where the entire ideological and aesthetic program of the building is concentrated. Geometric patterns, vegetal arabesques and muqarnas niches developing on stone surfaces transform the door into a veritable map of the cosmos. Seljuk doors are remarkable not only for their monumental scale but also for their rich repertoire of ornamentation.

Geometric star patterns, rumi and palmette motifs, Kufic inscriptions and relief compositions are concentrated in these portals. Therefore, in Seljuk architecture, the door was considered the "crown" of the building and became its most magnificent surface. Michel Foucault, when considering space, introduces the concept of "heterotopia": spaces that exist in the real world but bring together different layers of time and meaning. In this sense, doors are heterotopic thresholds. They create a space where different times and meanings intertwine as one moves from one place to another. The doors of Anatolia are precisely such spaces. Indeed, the geometry found especially on doors in Islamic aesthetics is a visual reflection of the divine order, an unlimited and timeless expression of a surface representing the mathematical order of the universe rather than an architectural opening.

In the Ottoman period, the concept of the door acquired a political as well as an architectural meaning. Concepts such as "Bab-ı Hümayun," "Bab-ı Saadet," or "Bab-ı Ali" show that the door is the symbolic center of the imperial order. The center of the state is the "door"; reaching the door is reaching the threshold of power. In this context, the door is one of the most memory-carrying surfaces of architecture, a spatial metaphor of the political order.

Door knockers: Cultural codes of Anatolia

One of the most striking elements of the door tradition in Anatolia is the door knocker. These metal elements used to knock on the door are not only functional tools. They are also carriers of aesthetic taste, social status and cultural symbolism. These door knockers also reflect Anatolia's multifaceted cultural past. Figures such as lion heads, dragons, birds or plant motifs are a reflection of the common symbolic repertoire of Central Asian, Mesopotamian and Mediterranean cultures on the architectural surface.

From figure to geometry

Over time, under the influence of Islamic aesthetics, we see that figural compositions on doors have given way to more abstract geometric and plant motifs. It would not be wrong to interpret this transformation not only as an aesthetic preference but also as the architectural surface equivalent of the desire in Islamic thought to express the order of the universe through abstract forms. Art historian Oleg Grabar says that one of the characteristic features of Islamic art is that it "makes visible the rhythm of the surface and the metaphysics of endless repetition rather than the figure." Indeed, the starry polygonal networks and geometric patterns seen on door surfaces are not only decorative compositions but also symbolic structures that imply the mathematical order of the universe.

The Chintamani motif, frequently seen in Ottoman and Seljuk art, is interpreted as a symbol of power, might and fortune, with its structure consisting of three circles and the wavy lines that intersect them; this motif, whose origins extend to Central Asian and Buddhist iconography, is associated with sovereignty and cosmic energy in Ottoman court art. On the other hand, the wheel of fortune (sun wheel) motif symbolizes the idea of ​​cyclical time and the constantly moving order of the universe; it evokes the idea of ​​the continuity of life and cosmic rhythm. Among the plant motifs, the Rumi, as a combination of abstracted plant and animal forms, implies eternity and divine order. While motifs such as palmette and lotus appear in connection with the idea of ​​the tree of life and represent rebirth, fertility and the garden of paradise. In Islamic architecture, the door surface acts as a visual manifesto of a cosmological and metaphysical thought on stone.

Miracle beyond time: Divriği

One of the most impressive examples of this symbolic intensity in Anatolia is the Divriği Grand Mosque and Hospital. Dating back to the early 13th century, the structure is one of the most unique examples of Seljuk stonework, unparalleled before and after its time. Art historian Doğan Kuban describes the gates of Divriği as, "One of the most creative and free sculptural expressions of Anatolian Seljuk architecture," emphasizing that here the stone is transformed into an almost sculptural material.

The motif repertoire seen on the gates of the Divriği Grand Mosque and Hospital is a multilayered symbolic narrative. These motifs, interconnected on the gate surface, are, in my opinion, witnesses to a time whispering of an Anatolian renaissance experienced in the 13th and 14th centuries. One of the most striking examples of the vegetal compositions rising on the gates of Divriği is the tree of life motif, branching off from its trunk to symbolize the continuity of life, the center of the universe, and the connection between heaven and earth. Known as the world tree in Central Asian cosmology, this motif transforms into a symbol of the garden of paradise in Islamic art. Thus, the person entering through the gate symbolically steps from the earthly realm into a sacred garden.

Motifs resembling sun discs or pinwheels appear on the gates of Divriği as a visual expression of the cosmic order and the cyclical nature of time. Circular compositions and radial patterns emanating from the center depict the sun not merely as a celestial body, but as a symbol of divine order and life energy, representing the cosmic rhythm and the continuous movement of the universe. Star patterns and polygonal geometric networks, seen on the gates as one of the most characteristic ornamental systems of Islamic architecture, visually produce the idea of ​​infinity. The theoretically infinitely continuing structure of the geometric network implies the boundlessness of the divine order and the mathematical perfection of the universe. As Oleg Grabar also emphasizes, such geometric systems in Islamic ornamentation make visible the "metaphysics of infinite repetition."

The world that Ahmet Güneştekin constructs on the gates, which are the petrified layers of cultural memory, opens up a similar intellectual space. The artist's use of intense layers of color, embossed textures and an archaeological-inspired surface language on the doorways transforms the layered narrative of Divriği's stone gates into a contemporary visual language. Just as the stone surface in Divriği becomes a symbolic text describing the cosmic order and the threshold of the sacred space, Güneştekin's gates become modern thresholds inviting reflection on history, memory and identity. Therefore, Güneştekin's gates do not open onto an architectural structure; like the stone surfaces of Divriği, they can be read as intellectual passages inviting the viewer into the depths of time and the layers of collective memory.

Güneştekin adds a contemporary interpretation to this ancient tradition of Anatolian gates, which reveal the aesthetic understanding, belief systems and daily life practices of society, thus adding to the "tradition."

Door, memory: Güneştekin's interpretation

Güneştekin’s works, which have begun to be exhibited in Venice and are based on the form of doors, invite us to reconsider Anatolia’s multi-layered door tradition through the language of contemporary art. The artist's doors do not open to any architectural structure. Rather, they appear as metaphorical passages opening to historical memory, trauma and the collective consciousness.

A general view of Ahmet Güneştekin's "Silence" exhibition at the Venice Biennale, Venice, Italy, April 25, 2026. (Photo by Hasan Mert Kaya)

In Güneştekin's works, the door surface is processed layer by layer, like an archaeological stratigraphy. Intense color blocks, cracked surfaces and embossed geometric motifs appear as if they are the remnants of a civilization buried in time. Therefore, the artist's doors can be read not as architectural objects but as an archaeology of memory. The color palette used by the artist also reinforces this idea of ​​memory. Black evokes the dark layers of loss and mourning, red the traces of historical violence and yellow and gold tones the light metaphor of sacred architecture extending from Mesopotamia to Byzantium. When these colors and surfaces are considered together, the door becomes not only an architectural form but also an emotional topography of time.

Door opened in Venice

Venice has historically been one of the most important ports for cultural exchange between East and West. The fact that Güneştekin's exhibition, based on the form of a door, is taking place in Venice, based on this strong connection, carries a powerful symbolic meaning.

Undoubtedly, this is an "encounter."

The architectural memory of Anatolia, stretching from Hittite city gates to Seljuk monumental gates, is reread here through Güneştekin's artistic language.

An exterior view of Ahmet Güneştekin’s “Silence” exhibition, with a view of a gondola and the canal, Venice, Italy, April 25, 2026. (Photo by Hasan Mert Kaya)

These doors are not merely architectural remnants of the past.

They are doors that can still be opened.

When they open, they open not to a space, but to time and memory.

Perhaps this is precisely the deepest function of art: "To reopen the doors of time and make visible the forgotten thresholds of memory."

With the hope of opening to the common memory of humanity through Güneştekin's doors and meeting in the healing power of art.