Stars including Dua Lipa, Gary Lineker and Benedict Cumberbatch have urged British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to suspend arms sales to Israel as the conflict in Gaza continues.

More than 300 actors, musicians, activists and others used an open letter to call on the prime minister to "take immediate action to end the U.K.'s complicity in the horrors of Gaza."

As well as suspending U.K. arms sales to Israel, the group urged Starmer to "use all available means" to ensure humanitarian aid gets into the territory and "make a commitment to the children of Gaza" that he would broker an "immediate and permanent cease-fire."

The signatories included Lineker, who left his role presenting the football programme Match Of The Day earlier this month following a controversy over one of his social media posts about the conflict in Gaza.

He was joined by actors including Cumberbatch and Brian Cox, along with Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, singers Paloma Faith and Annie Lennox and Holocaust survivor Stephen Kapos.

Josie Naughton, founder of the charity Choose Love – which organized the letter, said: "Words won't save the lives of Palestinian children as they are being killed, words won't fill their empty stomachs.

"We need action from Keir Starmer now. That means stopping arms sales, making sure that legitimate humanitarian organizations can reach people in Gaza. It means doing everything possible to make these horrors end."

The letter follows Tel Aviv's decision to renew its military offensive in Gaza last week as it presses for what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called "total victory" over Hamas.

U.K. ministers have condemned the decision, suspending trade talks with Israel, sanctioning West Bank settlers and summoning the country's ambassador, while Starmer himself called for Netanyahu to end the offensive.

The prime minister also described the situation in Gaza as "intolerable" and warned of "the prospect of starvation" due to a lack of humanitarian aid.

Ministers have already suspended licences for some arms sales to Israel, but activists have demanded that the government go further, imposing a total ban, including on parts for the F-35 jet.

But the government has said halting the export of spare F-35 parts is impossible, as the U.K. is part of a global supply network and cannot control where those parts end up.

A government spokesperson said: "We strongly oppose the expansion of military operations in Gaza and call on the Israeli Government to cease its offensive and immediately allow for unfettered access to humanitarian aid.

"The denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population in Gaza is unacceptable and risks breaching International Humanitarian Law.

"Last year, we suspended export licences to Israel for items used in military operations in Gaza and continue to refuse licences for military goods that could be used by Israel in the current conflict.

"We urge all parties to urgently agree on a cease-fire agreement and work towards a permanent and sustainable peace."