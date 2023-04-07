Türkiye's southeastern city Gaziantep, which was massively affected by the Feb. 6 earthquake, is now set to open an "Earthquake Museum," in the Nurdağı district.

Documenting the intensity and traces of the earthquakes, the museum will be built on an area of ​​10,000 square meters in the town center and will vivify the memories of those who lost their lives as well as belongings damaged in the catastrophe. It will also provide simulations on earthquake safety, according to the statement issued by the municipality.

Through education and demonstrations, the museum aims to raise awareness about earthquakes among future generations.

Serdar Murat Gürsel, the head of the Protection Implementation and Inspection Department at the Town Planning Directorate, stated that a museum exhibiting many details about the earthquake will be set up in the district where the devastating trauma is still being healed.

Gürsel made an open call to everyone, inviting all walks of life to the museum, which will be a center for commemoration and experience. He believes that the project will be a good example to show future generations the devastating effects of earthquakes and the steps that can be taken to avoid widespread destruction.

The city's iconic historical structure, Gaziantep Castle, was also severely damaged during the earthquake, with some of its bastions destroyed and the debris scattered on the road.