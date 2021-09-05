Designed by French architect Jean Nouvel, the Museum of Art Pudong (MAP) in Shanghai on China’s east coast has started to welcome visitors with three opening exhibitions featuring famed artists like Joan Miro.

The Museum of Art Pudong (MAP) is showing "Light: Tate Gallery Collection Exhibition" with the help of its international partner and adviser in Britain. The exhibition includes more than 100 works from about 46 artists, including Olafur Eliasson and Bridget Riley, and is the first of several planned with collections from the London museum.

There's also "Joan Miro: Women, Birds, Stars," which will show some 30 paintings, among other media, by the Spanish artist, as well as "Cai Guoqiang: Traveling and Returning," featuring the work of the Chinese artist who was the director of visual and special effects for the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics' opening and closing ceremonies.

The minimalist building is next to the Pearl Tower in the Lujiazui financial area. The Miro and Tate exhibitions run until mid-November, while the show focused on Cai will be on display until March 2022.