The Istanbul Cinema Museum is about to embark on an unprecedented cinematic journey by bringing one of the most iconic film franchises in history to life: "Star Wars."

This monumental exhibition, comprising an astounding collection of over 600 items amassed over four decades by devoted fans, promises to immerse visitors in the captivating "Star Wars" universe starting on Oct. 1.

Running in parallel with the inception of "Star Wars" in 1977, the "Fans of the Galaxy" is labor meticulously curated by enthusiasts who've poured their hearts and souls into this endeavor. It boasts a diverse array of more than 600 pieces, weaving an intricate narrative of the Star Wars saga. Beyond the original artifacts, visitors will be treated to an array of unique collectibles, life-sized replicas, iconic helmets, lightsabers, autographed masks and immersive virtual reality experiences. Additionally, meticulously crafted set decors and much more await those who step into this galaxy far, far away.

Conceived by the visionary George Lucas and now a cultural phenomenon, the "Star Wars" franchise has continually captivated imaginations with its profound storytelling, firmly rooted in timeless human values. This exhibition, a cornerstone of popular culture thanks to its epic narrative, serves as a unifying force across generations of fans. It grants an intimate glimpse into the captivating world of "Star Wars" through the passionate eyes of its dedicated enthusiasts.

Encompassing all 12 productions that have rewritten cinematic history as the highest-grossing film series globally, this collection offers a profound perspective on an enduring legacy.

Located within the temporary exhibition hall of the Istanbul Cinema Museum, this remarkable showcase boasts over 50 awe-inspiring sculptures, 120 intricately detailed figures, 30 life-sized suits of armor and costumes, a breathtaking space battle featuring iconic spacecraft from the films, 25 impeccably modeled and hand-painted life-sized busts, colossal creature figurines, a treasure trove of helmets, actor-signed movie masks, posters and countless other masterpieces, each deserving of its title as a work of art. Europe's most exquisite "Star Wars" collection, rooted in the passion of its fans, will also proudly display select items from Türkiye.

Throughout the exhibition's duration, which opens with the generous support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, an array of exciting events awaits cinema enthusiasts. These include special screenings of "Star Wars" productions, film readings, and thought-provoking documentary screenings, all designed to engage and entertain visitors.

The exhibition can be visited at the Istanbul Cinema Museum from Oct. 1 until Feb. 1.