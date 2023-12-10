Described by scientific and artistic circles as the most comprehensive animal anatomy exhibition in the world, the "Body Worlds: Animal Inside Out" exhibition arrives in Istanbul, including over 100 animal figures, the first elephant, named Samba, preserved in plastinate in history, a 6-meter (almost 20-foot) giraffe and a gorilla weighing over 200 kilograms (440 pounds).

HUPALUPA Expo has brought the world's most remarkable experiential exhibitions to Türkiye by hosting the exhibition known for attracting over 50 million visitors worldwide.

Originally planned to remain open until January, because of the immense interest it has received, the exhibition's date has been extended until Feb. 2.

Using the plastination technique developed by professor Gunther von Hagens, the exhibition presents preserved animal bodies with an artistic approach. The scientific consultancy for the exhibition in Türkiye is conducted by Istanbul University's Cerrahpaşa Hospital with Angelina Whalley as the curator.

Set up in a total area of 1,200 square meters, all the works displayed in the exhibition were created through the plastination process of animals that died naturally.

The works displayed in the exhibition were created through the plastination process of deceased animals that died by natural means, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 1, 2023. (Photo courtesy of HUPALUPA Expo)

'Animal Inside Out'

The exhibition offers visitors the opportunity to explore the intricate biology and physiology of the world's most magnificent creatures.

Designed for visitors of all ages, the exhibition allows people to discover how various animals use their unique adaptations to survive in their environments and learn a lot about the evolution of living organisms and the natural world.

Among the exhibits in the exhibition are Samba, the female elephant measuring 6 by 3 meters and weighing 3.2 tons, considered the largest plastinate ever created; a 6-meter tall giraffe, the longest plastinate of all time; a 2.5-meter tall, 275-kilogram brown bear that required a plastination process that took 6,300 hours; a 200-kilogram gorilla as well as many other exhibits such as mountain goats and octopuses.