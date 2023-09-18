The Başkent Culture Road Festival kicked off over the weekend and will boast over 700 activities throughout the celebrations, giving residents of the Turkish capital a chance to immerse in arts, music and culture.

The festival will continue until Oct. 1 and will host activities for young and old alike including exhibitions, theater, opera, ballet, concerts, children's activities and conversations.

Famous artists will perform in concerts throughout the festival at the city park, referred to as "Millet Bahçesi.” Within this scope, singers such as Alişan, Bengü, Derya Uluğ, Ebru Yaşar, Fatma Turgut, Ferhat Göçer, İkilem, Merve Özbey, Murat Dalkılıç, Oğuzhan Koç, Resul Dindar and Sinan Akçıl are scheduled to participate.

The culture road will also bring together visitors with the “Renaissance Dreams” work of new media artist Refik Anadol, the “Birvaktile” exhibition – comprising works of 20 artists from the 18th century – from Bosnia-Herzegovina that will be displayed for the first time abroad in Ankara besides the exhibitions “Augmented Reality,” “Ethnographic Reality in Arts” and “Long live the Republic.”

Building on 2022's success, the Ministry of Culture announced last month that this year's "Culture Road" festivals, which draw attention to the cultural, architectural and historical heritage of cities and offer a unique cultural experience, will expand to encompass 11 cities of Türkiye.

First, the Cappadocia Balloon and Culture Road Festival in Nevşehir kicked off in August, followed by the Trabzon-Sümela Culture Road, and Erzurum Palandöken Culture Road Festival between Aug. 19-27.

Throughout September, cultural celebrations unfolded across the country, including the Troya Culture Road in Çanakkale, the GastroAntep Culture Road in Gaziantep and the Başkent Culture Road in Ankara.

Finally, in October, five more culture road projects: the Mystic Music Festival in Konya, the Beyoğlu Culture Road in Istanbul, the Sur Culture Road in Diyarbakır, the Ephesus Culture Road in Izmir, and the Antalya Culture Road festivals are scheduled for culture enthusiasts.