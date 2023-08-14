Eskişehir's Odunpazarı Modern Museum (OMM) launched its latest art season with an imaginative exhibition titled "Under Two Suns." Curated by Aslı Seven, the exhibition from the Erol Tabanca Collection offers a journey into a world where the concept of twin suns in the sky sparks mythological and speculative exploration.

Through various artistic mediums, the exhibition delves into the intricate interplay of light and shadows, inviting visitors to contemplate the profound relation between humanity and the celestial realm.

"Untitled" by Mübin Orhon, 1960, oil on canvas. (Photo courtesy of OMM)

Conceived as a pluralistic sensory device to allow multiple suns to shine through cosmic time, the exhibition presents constellations of works investigating color, shadow, and background-figure relations as the main ingredients of compositions seeking to capture the very fleeting essence of color perception, in appreciation of the landscape genre, or those where physical light becomes a metaphor for inner light.

Exploring the aesthetic possibilities surrounding mimicry as a biological and cultural impulse, the exhibition features artworks by 45 Turkish and international artists including Abidin Dino, Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu and Fikret Mualla.

"Soleil Lointain" by Etel Adnan, 2017, etching on arches paper. (Photo courtesy of OMM)

“Under Two Suns” showcases an imaginative hypothesis and proposes the idea of two suns as a new way to look at works of art through the shifting perspective of an inverted relation with the Sun in which the source of all light, life, and wisdom becomes a potentially threatening force, a darker sun or too much of a sun. In this sense, the exhibition narrates this apocalyptic sublime of a scorched Earth under changing climatic conditions, which may also reveal the glowing beams of a re-enchantment of nature.

The outside view of Odunpazarı Modern Museum, designed by the Kengo Kuma and Associates, Eskişehir, Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of OMM)

Tied to the rotation of our planet and our bodies in relation to the sun, the exhibition follows its incremental, permeable relation to sunlight and the environment through a threefold installment. Taking its inspiration from the architecture of OMM, designed by the acclaimed Kengo Kuma and Associates, “Under Two Suns” is open to visitors until July 28.