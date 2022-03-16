The countdown has begun for Artweeks@Akaretler, which will take place in the unique atmosphere of the “Sıraevler” row houses in Istanbul’s Akaretler neighborhood. The sixth edition of the event will be held between March 30 and April 10.

Akaretler Sıraevler, one of the most important culture and art destinations of Istanbul thanks to its dynamic structure and historical texture, continues to introduce the city to new art. Celebrating the unique diversity of contemporary art with exhibitions from galleries, independent artists and collectors, the 6th Artweeks@Akaretler will open at the row houses numbered 11, 15, 17, 19, 37-39, 55 and B 2/2-3-4. The highly-anticipated event, organized by Bilgili Art and Sabiha Kurtulmuş, can be visited free of charge.

A view of the Akaretler Sıraevler.

Held with a non-fair approach to the field of art, Artweeks@Akaretler will host new content and projects, including non-fungible token (NFT) artworks, along with pieces from galleries and collectors this year.

Among the participating galleries of the event are .artSumer, Martch Art Project, Sanatorium, The Empire Project, Galeri Nev Istanbul, Anna Laudel, PILEVNELI, Versus Art Project, ArtOn Istanbul, Pi Artworks, MERKUR Gallery, Ferda Art Platform, Mixer Art Gallery, Mine Art Gallery and Öktem Aykut.

Within the scope of the event, Difo Art will organize a special photography exhibition, Carny.io will present an NFT exhibition and valuable collections of work by Selman Bilal and Şeli Elvaşvili will be exhibited, offering visitors a special experience.