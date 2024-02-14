"Copenhagen," a play written by British playwright Michael Frayn, was first performed in 1998 and is now to be staged in Istanbul's DasDas, directed by academic Noyan Ayturan.

It is a work of historical fiction that explores a crucial meeting between two prominent physicists, Niels Bohr and Werner Heisenberg, in Copenhagen, Denmark, during World War II. The play delves into the uncertainty surrounding this meeting and the ethical dilemmas faced by the scientists involved.

Their historic meeting in Copenhagen in 1941 altered the course of history. Heisenberg, surrounded by rumors of creating an atom bomb for Hitler, visits Nazi-occupied Denmark to see his former colleague and mentor Bohr, who is of half-Jewish descent. This meeting, fraught with misunderstandings and uncertainties, determines the fate of World War II and millions of lives.

The restless souls of Heisenberg, Bohr, and Margrethe seek answers to an unanswered question: "Why did Heisenberg come to Copenhagen?"

"Copenhagen," delving into themes of uncertainty, memory, confinement and perspective, constructs a narrative around the labyrinth of "uncertainty," the foundation of both science and social life. The concept of staging, revolving around a surreal trial with constantly shifting roles of judge, prosecutor and defendant, opens up an ethical debate on decision-making and responsibilities in an era where political rhetoric is increasingly polarized.

As decisions are made and responsibilities are weighed, "Copenhagen" challenges audiences to confront the ethical implications of historical events and the intricate dynamics of human relationships against the backdrop of scientific inquiry and philosophical exploration.

Produced by Hausbühne, an online discussion platform to disseminate, enhance and archive discussions on performing arts, the play will take the stage on Feb. 19 and 29.