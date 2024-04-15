With Earth Day fast approaching on April 22, the global community is gearing up to commemorate the annual event aimed at honoring and protecting the planet. Earth Day was first proposed in 1969 at a UNESCO Conference in San Francisco and it has since evolved into a worldwide initiative.

This year, under the theme "Planet vs. Plastics," Earthday.org is spearheading a coordinated effort spanning over 193 countries to address the pressing issue of plastic pollution. As the world grapples with the staggering reality of over 400 million tons of plastic produced each year for various applications, the focus on environmental protection has never been more urgent.

A painting by Selva Özelli. (Photo courtesy of Havre de Grace Maritime Museum)

As part of Earth Day events, the "Healing Waters 2" art show by Selva Özelli will launch ahead of Earth Day on April 20 at Havre de Grace Maritime Museum in Maryland with a talk by the artist. The exhibition seeks to stimulate ocean science and knowledge generation to reverse the decline of the state of the ocean system, catalyze new opportunities for sustainable development of this massive marine ecosystem and deliver science-based solutions to achieve the 2030 Agenda.

Barbara Anderson, the founder of Art on Ave NYC, a community-based nonprofit organization, said: "We are proud to be launching the UNESCO Ocean Decade: Tides of Change, Waves of Hope art show at the Fulton Center. Held for three months from Earth Day to Plastic Free July, UNESCO's Ocean Advocacy art show to commemorate the Ocean Decade will be open to the general public, attracting the attention of over 15 million people who visit New York City's financial district."

A photo taken by Izzy Church & Matty Austin. (Photo courtesy of Havre de Grace Maritime Museum)

The show curator, Izzy Church, said: "My production company, 3rd Culture Production, was endorsed by UNESCO Ocean Decade, so I could curate the transformative world of this show, where art intertwines with advocacy to commemorate the Ocean Decade. Through captivating exhibits, we delve into the heart of our oceans' challenges, weaving tales of hope amid tragedy."

Ian Hutton, who has worked with universities, botanic gardens and museums from around the world, contributing to numerous documentary films and research papers on the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Lord Howe Island's unique ecology, is a gifted photographer and is the curator of Lord Howe Island Museum said: "With my photographs of colorful sea slugs I would like to draw attention to the fact that marine species, including sea slugs, which live, ingest or are entangled by plastic debris, are subjected to severe injuries and death."

"Aqua Vitae" by Anna Annette Louise Solakoğlu. (Photo courtesy of Havre de Grace Maritime Museum)

Annette Louise Solakoğlu, with her "Aqua Vitae," Bosporus series of photographs, points out, "Living on the shore of the Bosporus, I directly witness the ecological impact of heavy cargo ship and ferry traffic, rising surface temperatures, overfishing, plastic pollution and oil contamination. Jellyfish populations bloom, microplastics suffocate sea life and contaminate seafood, garbage patches and diesel film float on its shores. Action must be taken to prevent further damage and ensure the Bosporus becomes a sustainable and balanced ecosystem for future generations to enjoy."