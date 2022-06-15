The Akbank 40th Contemporary Artists Prize Competition organized by Akbank Sanat in collaboration with the Painting and Sculpture Museum Association has concluded. The works chosen by the jury from the competition designed to encourage developments in the field of contemporary art and support young artists are being exhibited in a show at Akbank Sanat and on the metaverse until July 30.

After the careful evaluation of jury members, 24 works by 23 artists have been selected to be a part of the “Akbank 40th Contemporary Artists Prize Exhibition.” This year's jury members included Ipek Duben, Çelenk Bafra, Gönül Nuhoğlu, Derya Bigalı and Fatoş Üstek, who also curated the exhibition.

Among the artists whose works will be on display at the exhibition are Ahmet Berkin Günsay, Alara Başar, Ali Kanal, Begüm Çelik, Betül Sertkaya, Buğra Erol, Cemil Olgun Can, Dilara Başköylü, Elif Özen, Emre Çalış, Ferhat Tunç, Gizem Candan, Irem Sezer, Lalin Mercan, Nazif Can Akçalı, Oğuz Gököz, Özlem Cibir, Özlem Köse, Rıdvan Aşar, Sümeyra Çetin, Yasemin Kaplan, Zeynep Sude Can and Zülkif Esin.

At the award ceremony for the competition, in which young artists from across Turkey were encouraged to participate with the theme "Carte Blanche" this year, a total of TL 115,000 ($6,647) in prizes were equally distributed to the winners whose works were included in the exhibition.

Carte Blanche

Carte Blanche is the title and conceptual framework of the Akbank 40th Contemporary Artists Prize Competition. Instead of inviting artists with a curatorial theme on its 40th anniversary, the competition made an open call to students and young artist candidates who work and produce in Turkey. The artists were encouraged to apply with their current projects, pressing desires and urges.

The Carte Blanche-themed exhibition is a polyphonic show with many different artists. As the works reflect the spirit of the time, they establish a strong conceptual and artistic relationship with each other. Although they are produced in different media, most of the works of art are related to nature and humanity, natural and artificial dualities. The effect of recent events is revealed in the artists' focus on loneliness, anxiety and competence in their work.

Yasemin Kaplan, "I don't want to forget," drawing, rapido on paper, 47.4 by 59.7 centimeters. (Courtesy of Akbank Sanat)

Carte Blanche, brings together 22 distinct voices in two different exhibition formats. Alongside the tradition of the physical exhibition, a digital exhibition is curated in parallel, premiering at metaverse.

The “Akbank 40th Contemporary Artists Prize Exhibition” can be visited at Akbank Sanat and metaverse for free of charge.